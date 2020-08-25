Big See: Popular WEBTOON Comic Gets a Digital TV Adaptation

One of Lezhin Comics' most popular webtoons, Big See, is set for a digital drama adaptation by Kakao M. The series will be a combination of live-action and animated segments.

Webtoons, the South Korean-led digital comics format that's driven by a vertical scrolling dynamic on smartphones and mobile devices, are probably the most successful comics format in the world right now. They get tens of millions of readers literally worldwide.

Lezhin Entertainment (CEO Lee Sung Eob) announced on August 4th that Big See will be adapted into a digital drama series by Kakao M starring Ji Soo (My First First Love).

Big See is the second of Kim Botong's webcomics to get a screen adaptation after D.P Dog's Day, which is currently in pre-production for Netflix. Big See was the first title to be awarded the prestigious "Manhwa of the Day" prize in South Korea. The story follows a young terminal cancer patient as he enters the late stages of his illness. The webcomic series has gotten 20 million views worldwide.

Lezhin Studio, which has produced two dramas for TVN, Method, and Chomi's Interest, will be producing the series. Currently, the studio is in pre-production for Method: A Second Attempt and the Netflix original series Hell. Lezhin Studio is a film production company acquired by Lezhin Entertainment in 2018, to highlight webtoons and widen the medium's user base.

A representative of Lezhin Studio said, "We're excited to see the performances by Lee Seol and Ji Soo combined by the fantastic atmospheres and environments only possible through animation to create a new reality that dives deep into the horizon between the real world and dreams when the dramatization of Big See is released in the latter half of 2020."

Kim Dong-ha directed the live-action portions of the drama, and the animated portions were created by Korea's foremost animator, Han Ji-won. The series will run for ten episodes, each under 15 minutes, and will be optimized for mobile viewing available on a new video platform KakaoTalk.