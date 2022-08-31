Big Sky: Deadly Trails: "Sunny" Days Ahead for Cassie, Jenny & Beau

With three weeks to go, viewers of ABC's Big Sky are being treated to another preview of the "Deadly Trails" that lie ahead. Heading into the season opener, Cassie (Kylie Bunbury), Jenny (Katheryn Winnick), and newly-appointed Sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) have been maintaining peace & order in Helena, Montana. Considering everything that went down last season, that's no small feat. But when a local backcountry trip goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet as they find themselves entering the world of Sunny Day Excursions boss Sunny Barnes/Sunny Brick (Reba McEntire). And as "sunny" as she might be on the outside, you're about to get another clue or two about the "storm" bubbling beneath the surface.

Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, and Anja Savcic also star. Rosanna Arquette (Ratched), Luke Mitchell (Blindspot), Seth Gabel (Salem), Henry Ian Cusick (Lost), Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1), Madalyn Horcher (Gracepoint), and Rex Linn (Young Sheldon) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Also, J. Anthony Pena and Jamie-Lynn Sigler have been promoted to series regulars. Now here's a look at the newest trailer for ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails:

Not all trails should be followed. #BigSky: Deadly Trails premieres Wednesday Sept 21 on ABC, and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/bZ3sbcoUkq — Big Sky (@BigSkyABC) August 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look back at Barnes putting on the best face possible in a previously-released teaser… but beneath the surface? That's another question…

You'll never forget the day you spend at Sunny Day Excursions. See you September 21 for the season premiere of #BigSky: Deadly Trails on ABC, and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/AdwiRTsKVU — Big Sky (@BigSkyABC) August 22, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at the previous teaser for ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails, set to premiere on September 21st:

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan & Box and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky moved to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner and executive-produces alongside Kelley.