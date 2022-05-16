Big Sky: Reba McEntire Joins Season 3 Cast as Series Regular

The cast of David E. Kelley & ABC's Big Sky continues to grow heading into this week's season finale as plans are already underway for the show's third chapter. Joining Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, and new series regular Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) is Country music legend & actress Reba McEntire (Reba, Young Sheldon). McEntire's Sunny Brick is the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family, a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers. In addition, Jamie-Lynn Sigler has been promoted to a series regular for the third season.

Now here's a look back the Ackles' debut on this week's season finale "Catch a Few Fish":

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 18 "Catch a Few Fish": In a struggle between head and heart, final resolutions are made as Jenny works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return; meanwhile, Ren and Jag find a new familial bond and decide together how to handle their father now that he's crossed a serious line. After receiving a startling surprise from Scarlett, Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever. Later, with Tubb out of commission for the time being, a new sheriff comes to town; and after getting fully acquainted with Cassie and Jenny, it seems like he may just stick around for a while.

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.