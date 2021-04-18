Big Sky S01E12 Preview: Jenny & Cassie's Dual Dangers; Family Reunion

Heading into this week's episode of ABC and David E. Kelley's Big Sky, there were a few things that became pretty clear t viewers. First, that ranching empire of Horst Kleinsasser (Ted Levine) and the rest of the Kleinsasser family (Kyle Schmid, Michelle Forbes, Britt Robertson, Michael Raymond-James, and Ryan Dorsey) are going to be an entirely new and deadlier foe for Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie (Kylie Bunbury)- with each of them getting not-too-subtle messages to stop investigating. Second, the Kleinsassers are a deeply disturbing brood with clearly a very bloody backstory. Third, that Ronald (Brian Geraghty) can't help but go back to the scene of his crimes- even after moving on. Unfortunately for Jerrie (Jesse James Keitel), they're on Ronald's list for a reunion. Written by Elwood Reid and Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Oliver Bokelberg, here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and sneak preview for "No Better Than Dogs":

Big Sky Season 1, Episode 12 "No Better Than Dogs": Cassie and Jenny each face a dangerous attempt to run them out of town while Jerrie has a close encounter with a dangerous threat of her own. Back at the ranch, Blake returns home, where he receives anything but a warm welcome.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big Sky 1×12 Promo "No Better Than Dogs" (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DwuyebSFtLE)

Levine's Horst Kleinsasser has run the ranching empire for decades with petty ruthlessness, buying up failing ranches, making deals, expanding his grip on the small, rural Lochsa County. He's set up his children to compete and screw each other over. This once-powerful man has suffered a stroke and can only whisper, and knows he has to pass the ranch throne on to one of his children. Schmid's John Wayne Kleinsasser is second-born and angry- the sort of guy who drives a Ford King Ranch with an NRA decal. He clings to the old ways of the ranch with ferocity and forcefulness. John Wayne has used his father's illness to grab the reins of the ranch and steer it away from his brother Blake, the eldest son who turned his back on the family years ago.

Forbes' Margaret is the matriarch of the family, a seemingly picture-perfect ranch wife who knows her place, likes to bake, and loves all of her children equally- but scratch the surface and there's real steel beneath. Robertson's daughter Cheyenne Kleinsasser used to be "Daddy's girl," but that ended when she grew up, ran off, and made some poor life choices. Her brothers don't weigh her opinion at all, brushing aside her ideas for the ranch as feminine nonsense. Raymond-James' first-born son Blake Kleinsasser turned his back on the ranch and went to the city to make his own way. He's smart but a black-out drunk, and gets pulled back into the family dysfunction when he comes home to deal with the ranch. Dorsey's younger son Rand Kleinsasser is wiry, smart, and quiet with a coiled intensity. He loves his mother and hates her in equal parts- and still tormented by buried secrets.

ABC's Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, with John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt. Also joining the cast this season are Michelle Veintimilla (The Baker and the Beauty) as Rosie Amaya, Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle) as Sheriff Wagy, Carlos Gomez (The Baker and the Beauty) as Gil Amaya, Anja Savcic (Loudermilk) as Scarlet Leyendecker, and Zoë Noelle Baker (The Haunting Of Bly Manor) as Phoebe Leyendecker.

Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, the series is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.