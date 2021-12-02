Big Sky Season 2 E07: ABC Drops a Ton of "Little Boxes" Preview Images

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Well, that didn't take long. Thanks to the fine folks over at ABC's Big Sky, we now have preview images to go along with the episode overviews that were released for the final two episodes of 2021, S02E07 "Little Boxes (written by Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Lisa Leone) & S02E08 "The End Has No End" (written by Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Jeff T. Thomas). But the network wasn't messing around. We're talking about so many images that we're going to need to break this up into two preview posts. So to learn what lies ahead for Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick), there's no better place to start than with "Little Boxes." And just like last time, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because you might end up learning some things you didn't want to know quite yet. And make sure to check back with us tomorrow for a look at the midseason finale:

BIG SKY
(ABC/Karen Kuehn) BRIAN GERAGHTY
BIG SKY
(ABC/Karen Kuehn) JOHN CARROLL LYNCH
BIG SKY
(ABC/Karen Kuehn) ANJA SAVCIC
BIG SKY
(ABC/Karen Kuehn) ANJA SAVCIC
BIG SKY
(ABC/Karen Kuehn) BRIAN GERAGHTY
BIG SKY
(ABC/Karen Kuehn) BRIAN GERAGHTY
BIG SKY
(ABC/Karen Kuehn) ANJA SAVCIC
BIG SKY
(ABC/John Britt) RYAN O'NAN
BIG SKY
(ABC/John Britt) LOLA SKYE REID
Big Sky Season 2 E07: ABC Drops a Ton of "Little Boxes" Preview Images
(ABC/John Britt) STERLIN ENGLISH
Big Sky Season 2 E07: ABC Drops a Ton of "Little Boxes" Preview Images
(ABC/John Britt) LOLA SKYE REID
Big Sky Season 2 E07: ABC Drops a Ton of "Little Boxes" Preview Images
(ABC/John Britt) ANJA SAVCIC
Big Sky Season 2 E07: ABC Drops a Ton of "Little Boxes" Preview Images
(ABC/John Britt) ANJA SAVCIC
Big Sky Season 2 E07: ABC Drops a Ton of "Little Boxes" Preview Images
(ABC/John Britt) JOHN CARROLL LYNCH
Big Sky Season 2 E07: ABC Drops a Ton of "Little Boxes" Preview Images
(ABC/John Britt) JOHN CARROLL LYNCH
Big Sky Season 2 E07: ABC Drops a Ton of "Little Boxes" Preview Images
(ABC/John Britt) MARISILDA GARCIA
Big Sky Season 2 E07: ABC Drops a Ton of "Little Boxes" Preview Images
(ABC/John Britt) KATHERYN WINNICK
Big Sky Season 2 E07: ABC Drops a Ton of "Little Boxes" Preview Images
(ABC/John Britt) J. ANTHONY PENA
Big Sky Season 2 E07: ABC Drops a Ton of "Little Boxes" Preview Images
(ABC/John Britt) J. ANTHONY PENA

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 7 "Little Boxes": Cassie and Jenny discover a gruesome message meant for Dietrich in their search to find Travis, leading them to fear the worst. Elsewhere, Tonya works to gain Donno's trust and Ren's ear, and the kids hope to stay out of sight as they tend to Creary's injuries. Meanwhile, Cassie has an emotional breakthrough, and Ronald and Scarlet work to break out. Written by Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Lisa Leone.

Based on the books by C.J. BoxABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.