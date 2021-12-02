Big Sky Season 2 E07: ABC Drops a Ton of "Little Boxes" Preview Images

Well, that didn't take long. Thanks to the fine folks over at ABC's Big Sky, we now have preview images to go along with the episode overviews that were released for the final two episodes of 2021, S02E07 "Little Boxes (written by Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Lisa Leone) & S02E08 "The End Has No End" (written by Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Jeff T. Thomas). But the network wasn't messing around. We're talking about so many images that we're going to need to break this up into two preview posts. So to learn what lies ahead for Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick), there's no better place to start than with "Little Boxes." And just like last time, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because you might end up learning some things you didn't want to know quite yet. And make sure to check back with us tomorrow for a look at the midseason finale:

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 7 "Little Boxes": Cassie and Jenny discover a gruesome message meant for Dietrich in their search to find Travis, leading them to fear the worst. Elsewhere, Tonya works to gain Donno's trust and Ren's ear, and the kids hope to stay out of sight as they tend to Creary's injuries. Meanwhile, Cassie has an emotional breakthrough, and Ronald and Scarlet work to break out. Written by Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Lisa Leone.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big Sky 2×07 Promo "Little Boxes" (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_J_VTB2fCck)

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.