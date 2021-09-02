Big Sky Season 2 Poster & Teaser: Welcome to the Scenery of the Crime

On September 30, ABC & David E. Kelley's Big Sky returns with a blend of new mysteries and old ghosts, both set to haunt Katheryn Winnick's Jenny and Kylie Bunbury's Cassie. One person who walks the line between the two is John Caroll Lynch, who is set to return in the second season in an "undisclosed" role (though we bet the character's last name is "Legarski"). Joining Winnick, Bunbury, and Lynch this season are Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic, Janina Gavankar, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Madelyn Kientz, Troy Johnson, Lola Reid, Jeremy Taylor, TV Carpio, and Arturo Del Puerto. In addition, Jesse James Keitel's Jerrie is moving from a series regular to recurring. Now, viewers are getting a look at the official poster key art & a mini-teaser for the show's return, focusing on Cassie & Jenny along with a very shady scene: a car wreck with four teens fleeing what is clearly the scene of some crime- and with some loose cash all over the road. And our tagline? "Welcome to the scenery of the crime."

Now here's a look at the mini-teaser released earlier today urging folks to "Plan Your Escape"- but to where?

Here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for ABC's Big Sky Season 2 that offered our first (audio) preview of Lynch's return. Following that, a run-down on this season's who's who.

Sigler's Tonya works as a waitress at a local diner. She and her boyfriend have big plans, that is until he mysteriously disappears. Tonya hires the services of Dewell & Hoyt to find her boyfriend, but she is withholding some secrets of her own. Like all of the women in this town, it would be unwise to underestimate Tonya. Kientz's Max is Cassie's teenage babysitter, who uses her quiet cool & sarcastic wit to navigate the stormy waters of adolescence. Her close group of friends is a welcome solace from her complicated home life. However, the teens' bonds will be tested when they witness an unspeakable crime. Johnson's Harper is Max's brazenly confident, daring, and opportunistic best friend. Harper works after school at her father's struggling local diner. When she discovers an illicit way out of her difficult circumstances, she and Max's relationship will be put on edge. Reid's Madison is the third musketeer to Max and Harper and the "baby sister" to Bridger, but that doesn't stop her from throwing her sibling weight around. Taking after her lawyer parents, she's the most rational and pragmatic friend in the group. Madison's composure will be pushed to its breaking point as her friends and family are thrown into danger.

Taylor's Bridger is Madison's precocious older brother. He's close with his sister, who often has to rein in his impulsivity. Bridger lands himself in trouble when he tries to take the teens' precarious situation into his own hands. Carpio's Rachel is Max's mother, a kindhearted woman, stuck in a rut. Despite Rachel's drinking habit and her turbulent relationship with her boyfriend, Max is the center of her universe. Del Puerto's T-Lock is Rachel's ne'er-do-well boyfriend, oozing with entrepreneurial self-confidence, especially when it comes to his myriad of "get-rich-quick" opportunities. Though he can be a loose cannon and leeches money off a begrudging Max behind her mother's back, T-Lock genuinely loves Rachel. Marshall-Green's Travis is an old friend of Jenny and her late husband Cody. Travis has been working undercover on a local drug ring for long enough that the line between Travis and his undercover alias Stone has begun to blur. Travis will cross paths with Jenny, whose new case overlaps with his undercover work. While Travis and Jenny will try to keep their relationship professional, they have a shared history as well as unresolved feelings that will make their partnership both difficult and dangerous.

In Season 2 of the Kelley series based on the books by C.J. Box, when private detectives Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case might not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny's past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.