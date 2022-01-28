Big Sky Season 2B Teaser Finds Everything Far From Fine (Sorry, Wolf)

There's nothing like tension, tragedy, heartbreak, and high suspense to end a year on, and that's exactly what ABC's Big Sky did with its second season before heading into the holiday break. But now viewers know when a whole bunch of those dangling plot strings will start getting tied up, with the network announcing that the popular Kylie Bunbury & Katheryn Winnick-starring series will be back for Season 2B on Thursday, February 24. Along with the news of when the show would be returning came a teaser that doesn't exactly start things off slow. And let's just say that Cassie (Bunbury) is looking for some payback, Wolf (John Carroll Lynch) is on the warpath, and some very bad people look ready to do some very bad things to some kids.

With the series set to return for the second half of its second season on Thursday, February 24, here's a look at the first trailer for ABC's Big Sky:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big Sky – Returns THU FEB 24 on ABC – Stream on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kasug-g8wvo)

Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.