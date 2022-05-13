Big Sky Season 3 Confirmed; Jensen Ackles Joins as Series Regular

Okay, maybe this is just ABC's attempt to throw folks off of the "Ryan Phillippe" theory but it would appear that Jensen Ackles will be hanging out a little longer on ABC's Big Sky than first thought. Earlier this afternoon, the network confirmed that Ackles' Beau Arlen will become a series regular with the third season. In addition, Jamie-Lynn Sigler will also be a series regular during the third season. Ackles joins Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick as Arlen, who's described as a "confident and charming good ol' boy from Texas" who takes over temporarily as Sheriff as a favor to his friend, Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher).

Here's a look at the official preview images, promo & overview for the season finale "Catch a Few Fish":

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 18 "Catch a Few Fish": In a struggle between head and heart, final resolutions are made as Jenny works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return; meanwhile, Ren and Jag find a new familial bond and decide together how to handle their father now that he's crossed a serious line. After receiving a startling surprise from Scarlett, Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever. Later, with Tubb out of commission for the time being, a new sheriff comes to town; and after getting fully acquainted with Cassie and Jenny, it seems like he may just stick around for a while.

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.