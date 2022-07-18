Big Sky Season 3: Pena Promoted to Series Regular; 5 More Join Cast

Well, it looks like Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and viewers of ABC's Big Sky will be seeing a lot more of J. Anthony Pena's Deputy Mo Poppernak during the upcoming third season, with Pena officially promoted from recurring to series regular. In addition, the Winnick, Kylie Bunbury & (now) Jensen Ackles-starring series is also welcoming Luke Mitchell (Blindspot), Seth Gabel (Salem), Henry Ian Cusick (Lost), Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1), and Madalyn Horcher (Gracepoint) to the cast in recurring roles. In May, viewers learned that Jamie-Lynn Sigler has been promoted to a series regular and that Reba McEntire had joined as a series regular. First reported exclusively by Deadline Hollywood, the third season finds private detective Cassie Dewell (Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt, and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Ackles) maintaining order in Helena, Montana. But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (fka Sunny Brick) (McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet when the series returns on September 21st.

Mitchell's Cormac is backcountry outfitter Sunny Barnes' charming son. He's the worker bee on her camping trips, making sure guests are always equipped and comfortable. Gabel's Walter is a recluse who lives in a cabin in the Montana wilderness. His unpredictable nature can make for menacing run-ins with stray hikers. Cusick's Avery is a well-meaning, successful tech entrepreneur who books himself and his stepdaughter Emily on Barnes' camping trip. Pisharody's Luke is a city slicker whose girlfriend Paige dragged him onto Sunny Day Excursions for his birthday. Horcher's Paige is a New Yorker and Luke's girlfriend who booked them both on Sunny's camping trip.

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.