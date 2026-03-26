Posted in: HBO, Netflix, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: Bill Maher, opinion, trump

Bill Maher Set for Kennedy Center/Mark Twain Honor (Does Trump Know?)

Despite cries of "Fake News!" from Trump's folks, Bill Maher WILL receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor this June.

Article Summary Bill Maher will receive the 2026 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in June.

Trump allies claimed Maher's award was "fake news," sparking a new round of public feuding and denials.

Maher takes a jab at the controversy, joking about winning an award linked to Mark Twain's rebellious legacy.

The ceremony occurs just before the Kennedy Center closes for renovations, continuing a long-running comedy tradition.

You would think Donald Trump and his lackeys would know what's going on with "The Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts" since they named the place after him. You would think. But in the reality we're currently stuck in, basic assumptions like that no longer apply. But first, some good news for comedian and commentator Bill Maher (HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher), who is set to receive the 27th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on June 28th (with Netflix streaming the event). "Thank you to the Mark Twain people: I just had the award explained to me, and apparently it's like an Emmy, except I win," Maher shared in a statement. "I'd just like to say that it is indeed humbling to get anything named for a man who's been thrown out of as many school libraries as Mark Twain." Now, this is where the fun part comes in…

It seems that Trump and Maher have had a rollercoaster relationship over the years, despite Maher being invited to The White House for a dinner to break bread with Trump. Lately, things have not been pleasant between the two, with a recent anti-Maher rant from Trump followed by serious pushback from his talking head over reports that Maher would be receiving the top honor. "This is fake news. Bill Maher will NOT be getting this award," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at one point (proving that "fake news" is another one of many concepts that fly over Leavitt's head). "Literally FAKE NEWS," White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said, quietly begging for someone to pull him aside and explain what "literally" means.

The ceremony lands a week before the Kennedy Center (we're not buying into that name-changing bulls**t) is shut down for two years for renovations/find artists that actually want to play there. Previously, the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize was awarded to Conan O'Brien, Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler, Jon Stewart, Dave Chappelle, Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Richard Pryor, Carl Reiner Whoopi Goldberg, Bob Newhart, Lily Tomlin, Lorne Michaels, Steve Martin, Neil Simon, Billy Crystal, George Carlin, Tina Fey, Ellen DeGeneres, Carol Burnett, Jay Leno, Bill Murray, David Letterman, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

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