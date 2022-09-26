Billy on the Street: Billy Eichner & Jack Black Have A Question

He made the promise and Sunday, and he delivered on Monday. Why? Because that's just how Billy Eichner rolls when it comes to Billy on the Street. And with his rom-com Bros to support, these very well could be… The Most Important Episodes of Anything, Ever! Okay, maybe not so much… but it is great seeing Eicher back pounding the pavement in support of a very & touching film. This time around, Eichner is joined by actor & co-founder of Tenacious D, Jack Black. Though as you're about to see, at least one person thinks it's Zach Galifianakis.

So for a chance to check out what happened when Eichner and Black hit the streets to hand out free tickets to Bros, check out our latest edition of Billy on the Street:

Taking to the streets with actor & previous BOTS guest Paul Rudd, Eichner set out to personally make sure everyone knows about his upcoming new film. But to do that, Eichner and Rudd needed more than matching t-shirts (though they were pretty sweet). So what did Eichner have to resort to in order to get the word out? Well, let's just say that there's no way we could do it justice in writing. It really does need to be experienced. So for a look at Eichner and Rudd hitting the streets and making the case for why the show still needs to be running, here's the previously-released edition of Billy on the Street:

Billy on the Street has Eichner take to the streets of New York to ask pedestrians questions about pop culture, usually using recurring games like "For A Dollar" and "Quizzed in the Face" and sometimes accompanied by a celebrity guest. Some past celebrity guests have included: Tina Fey (30 Rock), Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Aziz Ansari (Master of None), John Oliver (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver), Seth Rogen (Pineapple Express), Will Ferrell (The Other Guys), Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) and Jon Hamm (Mad Men). Created and executive-produced by Eichner through the comedy website Funny or Die, Billy on the Street aired its first three seasons on Fuse from 2011-2014. The series moved to truTV in 2015 for its fourth and fifth seasons, ending its run in 2017 (but finding new life on digital platforms before going into hibernation in 2019). The series would go on to be nominated in 2017 for the Emmy for Best Variety-Sketch Series for the Hamm episode:

In an interview with Vanity Fair from a few years back, Eichner alluded to the idea that Billy on the Street was an evolving thing and that some type of change was inevitable. "My gut tells me that 'Billy on the Street' has always been a bit of an evolving animal," he told the publication. "It started off in segments in my live show, then became segments online, then became a long-form show on one network, then moved to another network, but still had pieces going viral all the time . . . I want to meet my fans where they are, so it's certainly not going away. I would hate for it to go away. I don't know if it's going to take up as much space in my brain as it used to, as much time in my schedule as it used to, but I think it will continue to be a part of my life, and I just have to weave it into all of the other things I'm trying to do."