Black Lightning: Arrowverse Star Charlbi Dean Passes Away, Age 32

The Arrowverse and the acting community suffered a tragic loss earlier this week, with the news that actress Charlbi Dean (Black Lightning, Triangle of Sadness) had passed away at the age of 32. A representative confirmed that Dean passed away on Monday at a hospital in New York City from an "unexpected sudden illness." Even before the praise she had been receiving for the Ruben Östlund-directed film, Dean was making an impression as Syonide, Tobias Whale's (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) henchwoman, hit person, mob enforcer & surrogate daughter on the Cress Williams-starring The CW series. Making her onscreen debut in the 2010 South African film Spud (returning for its 2013 sequel), Dean would go on to appear in 2016's Blood in the Water, 2017's Don't Sleep, 2018's An Interview With God & Porthole, and more. On the modeling side, Dean worked for the international Guess label, appeared on the cover of Vogue; and was in fashion shoots for Gucci, United Colors of Benetton, and Ralph Lauren.

Here's a look back at Dean's work as Syonide on The CW's Black Lightning:

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man with many faces. He is a former Olympic athlete, respected educator and a father of two. He is also Black Lightning, superpowered protector of the fictional city of Freeland with the ability to sense and harness electricity. Jefferson is not the only one with powers and multiple faces.

His oldest daughter, Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams), is a medical student, health clinic volunteer and dedicated social activist. She is also the superhero known as Thunder who possesses the ability to drastically increase her density, giving her invulnerability and super strength for as long as she can hold her breath. Finally, Jefferson's youngest daughter, Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain), is a fiery teen who inherited her father's athletic gifts but not his desire to be an athlete. Jennifer also inherited superpowers. Her body generates pure electrical energy and she possesses the potential to be more powerful than Anissa or Jefferson and is known as Lightning. Lynn Stewart (Christine Adams) is Jefferson's ex-wife but they are still very much in love in addition to sharing the load as co-parents. She's also an expert in metahuman medicine.

Together, the Pierce family faces the challenges of a declined urban community, including a war between a menacing gang that calls itself The 100, and a criminal cartel backed by the Pierce family's nemesis, the infamous gangster, Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III). Fortunately, the family has allies in their fight, Jefferson's surrogate father and a former covert superspy, Peter Gambi (James Remar).

The CW's Black Lightning stars Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning, Nafessa Williams as Anissa Pierce/Thunder/Blackbird, James Remar as Peter Gambi, Christine Adams as Lynn Pierce, Marvin Jones III as Tobias Whale, Jordan Calloway as Khalil Payne/Painkiller, and Chantel Thuy as Grace Choi. Produced by Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television, the series is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil, Sarah Schechter, Oz Scott, Charles D. Holland, and Pat Charles.