Black Mirror: Peter Capaldi Offers Some Insight Into His Season 7 Role

Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who, The Devil's Hour) offered some insight into his role in Netflix and Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror Season 7.

With the seventh season of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror set to hit Netflix screens in 2025 (with a sequel to the Season 4 episode "USS Callister," directed by Toby Haynes and written by Brooker and William Bridges), we're getting a chance to hit the pause button the casting news for some insight into one of the episodes from a name we're sure you're going to recognize. Speaking with NME about his second solo album, Sweet Illusions, it seems like Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who, The Devil's Hour) wasn't expecting to be hit with a question about his role in the upcoming season.

[Looking around at no one] "Are we allowed to say anything about that? I'm at an age now where every time I do a job, there's a younger version of me! There's always a scene where the older version talks about the younger version, and then we go back and see the younger version. There is an older version of me and a younger version, and we get embroiled with that in a digital…," Capaldi teased about his upcoming turn in the long-running anthology series' seventh season – before realizing that he might be heading into spoiler territory. "I don't know if I'm allowed to say! I don't care; I'm always given these lists of things you can't say. And I always go, 'Well, why are we talking about this in the first place, then?' But because [this junket] isn't about [Black Mirror], I haven't been given a list.'"

Netflix's Black Mirror Season 7 includes Awkwafina (Jackpot), Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don't Talk Anymore), Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record), Emma Corrin (Deadpool and Wolverine), Patsy Ferran (Firebrand), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099), Osy Ikhile (Citadel), Rashida Jones (Sunny), Siena Kelly (Domino Day), Billy Magnussen (Road House), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), Chris O'Dowd (Bridesmaids), Issa Rae (Barbie), Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Harriet Walter (Succession), and Nicholas Cirillo (Outer Banks). Here's a look at the teaser that dropped in September confirming the casting via a "confidential data asset":

During an August 2024 interview with Deadline Hollywood, where he covered a number of topics – including "Joan Is Awful" and its technology/AI message – Brooker was asked about some of the thematic goals in mind for the upcoming return. "We're doing some things we've not done before. People can expect quite a lot of emotion and, hopefully, a good mix of chills. We did a couple of horror stories in Season 6, which we label as 'Red Mirror.' But this time around, the episodes are all, in a way, like OG 'Black Mirror," Brooker shared. "I wrote one script, and the general consensus was that it was one of the bleakest, heaviest gut punches yet. There's also techy episodes and ones that are making people cry. So, hopefully, it's a full emotional workout, but we shall see. The viewers will be the judge."

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the end of May, Brooker offered an update on how things were going with filming and shared why "USS Callister" was the right episode to go the sequel route with. Speaking of the episode sequel, Brooker explained how the episode lent itself to a continuation and how being able to write a character beyond one episode was a new experience that was "a lot of fun" for him. "This has been brewing for actually quite a long time. And it's partly because of the way that it ends. The first one ends like you could just carry that story on and follow where they go now. So it was always like, 'Hmm, I'm going to do that.' It was something we were looking at for quite a long time. There were various iterations it went through, various versions we wanted to do and were discussing on and off for several years."

Six new stories, but one looks a little familiar. Black Mirror returns 2025. pic.twitter.com/uJmpxEhZH4 — Netflix (@netflix) March 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Brooker continued, "But there are a lot of schedules to sort out, and then the pandemic got in the way. It was something that looked like it wasn't going to happen, and so I was delighted when it did. So, it's been a minute. But even writing the characters is a luxury I don't often get. I've never had it before on 'Black Mirror' to have a character that survives beyond one episode! So that's been a lot of fun, and then seeing them all on set has been fantastic," Brooker explained.

As for what viewers can expect, Brooker's response seemed to indicate that viewers shouldn't necessarily assume anything – like assuming Jesse Plemons' Robert Daly wouldn't be appearing (in large part because he's no longer living). "You'll see. Yeah, you'll see [Laughs]. But we continue the story from where we left off. And there are some new characters as well. There is new stuff to do with where they've now ended up versus where they were."

