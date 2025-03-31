Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: black mirror

Black Mirror Season 7 Episode Titles, Overviews Released (TRAILER)

Arriving on April 10th, here's a rundown of the episode titles and overviews for Netflix and Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror Season 7.

With only ten days to go until the seventh season of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror hits Netflix screens, we've got a new look at the critically acclaimed anthology series to pass along. But for this go-around, we're not getting just any old teaser or trailer – we've got a trailer that also includes a rundown of the episode titles. In addition, official overviews and cast lineups for each episode were released – and that's all waiting for you below:

"Common People": When a medical emergency leaves schoolteacher Amanda fighting for her life, desperate husband Mike signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive — but at a cost. Starring: Chris O'Dowd as Mike, Rashida Jones as Amanda, and Tracee Ellis Ross as Gaynor.

Bête Noire": Maria is a high-flying development executive at a chocolate company. Everything is going well for her until someone she hasn't seen since school — a woman named Verity — shows up for a focus group tasting session. It could be the chance for a heartfelt reunion, except there's something very odd about Verity, and Maria seems to be the only person who notices. Starring: Siena Kelly as Maria, Rosy McEwen as Verity, Michael Workéyè as Kae, Ben Bailey Smith as Gabe, Amber Grappy as Yudy, Ravi Aujla as Mr. Ditta, Elena Sanz as Camille, and Hanna Griffiths as Luisa.

"Hotel Reverie": Hollywood A-list actor Brandy Friday is thrown into an unusually immersive high-tech remake of a vintage romantic movie. She's got to stick to the script if she ever wants to make it home. Starring Emma Corrin as Dorothy, Issa Rae as Brandy, Awkwafina as Kimmy, and Harriet Walter as Judith Keyworth.

"Plaything": Synopsis: An eccentric loner named Cameron, who harbors an obsession with a mysterious 1990s video game, is arrested in connection with a grisly cold case — and his interrogation soon goes to places the police weren't expecting. Starring: Peter Capaldi as older Cameron Walker, Lewis Gribben as younger Cameron Walker, James Nelson Joyce as DCI Kano, Michele Austin as Jen, Will Poulter as Colin Ritman, and Asim Chaudhry as Mohan Thakur.

"Eulogy": An innovative system that enables users to literally step into photographic memories of the past, leads a lonely man to re-examine a heartbreaking period in his past. Starring: Paul Giamatti as Phillip and Patsy Ferran as The Guide.

"USS Callister: Into Infinity": Robert Daly is dead, but the crew of the USS Callister — led by Captain Nanette Cole — find that their problems are just beginning. Starring: Cristin Milioti as Nanette, Jimmi Simpson as Walton, Billy Magnussen as Karl, Milanka Brooks as Elena Tulaska, Osy Ikhile as Nate Packer, and Paul G. Raymond as Kabir Dudani.

Black Mirror Season 7: Charlie Brooker on "USS Callister" Return

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the end of May 2024, Brooker offered an update on how things were going with filming and shared why "USS Callister" was the right episode to go the sequel route with. Speaking of the episode sequel, Brooker explained how the episode lent itself to a continuation and how being able to write a character beyond one episode was a new experience that was "a lot of fun" for him. "This has been brewing for actually quite a long time. And it's partly because of the way that it ends. The first one ends like you could just carry that story on and follow where they go now. So it was always like, 'Hmm, I'm going to do that.' It was something we were looking at for quite a long time. There were various iterations it went through, various versions we wanted to do and were discussing on and off for several years."

Six new stories, but one looks a little familiar. Black Mirror returns 2025. pic.twitter.com/uJmpxEhZH4 — Netflix (@netflix) March 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Brooker continued, "But there are a lot of schedules to sort out, and then the pandemic got in the way. It was something that looked like it wasn't going to happen, and so I was delighted when it did. So, it's been a minute. But even writing the characters is a luxury I don't often get. I've never had it before on 'Black Mirror' to have a character that survives beyond one episode! So that's been a lot of fun, and then seeing them all on set has been fantastic," Brooker explained. As for what viewers can expect, Brooker's response seemed to indicate that viewers shouldn't necessarily assume anything – like assuming Jesse Plemons' Robert Daly wouldn't be appearing (in large part because he's no longer living). "You'll see. Yeah, you'll see [Laughs]. But we continue the story from where we left off. And there are some new characters as well. There is new stuff to do with where they've now ended up versus where they were."

