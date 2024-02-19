Posted in: Amazon Studios, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, blade runner, blade runner 2099, prime video

Blade Runner 2099 Filming Set for April; "Shōgun" Director Tapped

Jonathan van Tulleken (Shōgun) has been tapped to direct the first two episodes of Prime Video's Blade Runner 2099, set to begin in April.

Article Summary Jonathan van Tulleken to direct "Blade Runner 2099" for Prime Video.

Production begins in April, with filming set in Prague.

Series follows Ridley Scott’s and Denis Villeneuve's acclaimed films.

Alcon Entertainment and Scott Free Productions backing the project.

It's been six months since we last reported on how things were looking with Prime Video's upcoming live-action limited series Blade Runner 2099 – one of many productions impacted by the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes. Now, it appears that the wheels are beginning to turn once again, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that filming is expected to get underway this April – with Jonathan van Tulleken (FX's Shōgun) set to direct the first two episodes and executive-produce. Jeremy Podeswa was previously set to direct but had to step down due to scheduling conflicts resulting from last year's strikes. In addition, the production has set up shop in Prague, the Czech Republic – a change from the once-expected Belfast, Ireland, filming location.

"We are delighted to continue our working relationship with our friends at Amazon. And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created. Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott's brilliant vision for 'Blade Runner' 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve's follow-up sequel, 'Blade Runner 2049,' then became one of the best-reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner," Kosove & Johnson shared when news of the series heading to Amazon's Prime Video was first announced in September 2022.

Ridley Scott, showrunner/writer Silka Luisa (Shining Girls), and Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove & Broderick Johnson are executive-producing the series along with Michael Green (writer, Blade Runner 2049), Alcon's head of television Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker & Clayton Krueger from Scott Free, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, Isa Dick Hackett, Tom Spezialy, and Richard Sharkey. Jonathan van Tulleken (Shōgun) directs the first two episodes and also executive-produces.

