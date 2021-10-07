Blade Runner: Black Lotus Sets November Premiere: New Trailer, Key Art

Earlier this evening, animation fans were treated to a second official trailer and new key art for Crunchyroll and Adult Swim's Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) direct the series, which is produced by Alcon Entertainment and animation studio Sola Digital Arts, with Shinichiro Watanabe serving as a creative producer. Adult Swim is set to air the series as part of its weekend "Toonami" anime programming block, while Crunchyroll will stream the series in Japanese with subtitles (with both offering the series worldwide outside of Asia)- and it all kicks off this November.

With the series set to hit Adult Swim and Crunchyroll on November 13, here's a look at the second, mood-setting trailer for Blade Runner: Black Lotus:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Blade Runner: Black Lotus | A Crunchyroll and Adult Swim Production | OFFICIAL TRAILER 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5mSY9uyU8w)

Now here's a look back at the official opening credits for Adult Swim and Crunchyroll's Blade Runner: Black Lotus, followed by a look at both voice casts and their characters:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Opening Sequence | Blade Runner: Black Lotus | Toonami (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZhVHq8GjZI)

Los Angeles 2032. A young woman wakes up with no memories, and possessing deadly skills. The only clues to her mystery are a locked data device and a tattoo of a black lotus. Putting together the pieces, she must hunt down the people responsible for her brutal and bloody past to find the truth of her lost identity.

Inspired by the film franchise, the 13-episode series stars Jessica Henwick, Arisa Shida, Will Yun Lee, Shinshu Fuji, Samira Wiley, Takako Honda, Brian Cox, Wes Bentley, Josh Duhamel, Taiten Kusunoki, Peyton List, Yoshiko Sakakibara, Stephen Root, Hochu Otsuka, Barkhad Abdi, Takayuki Kinba, Gregg Henry, Masane Tsukayama, Henry Czerny, Akio Nojima, Jason Spisak, and Kazuki Yao.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS | Official Trailer | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ahNgjVcq4sA)

Henwick/Shida voice Elle, a female replicant created for a secret and unknown purpose. Lee/Fuji voice Joseph, a mysterious figure who owns a spare parts junkyard in Los Angeles. Wiley/Hona voice Alani Davis, a fresh LAPD recruit. Cox/Hashi voice Niander Wallace Sr, founder & CEO of the Wallace Corporation. Bentley/Koyasu voice Niander Wallace Jr, a brilliant scientist working for his father. Duhamel/Kusunoki voice Marlowe, a deadly Blade Runner. List/Sakakibara voice Josephine Grant, the wife of the police chief. Root/Otsuka voice Earl Grant, Police Chief of the LAPD. Abdi/Kinba voice Doc Badger, a black market dealer. Henry/Tsukayama voice Senator Bannister, a politician with strong feelings on replicant production. Spisak/Yao voice Hooper, a journalist in the pocket of the Wallace Corporation.