Blumhouse, Jamie Lee Curtis To Bring Cornwell's Scarpetta Novels To TV

Blumhouse and Jamie Lee Curtis are staying in business together. They have acquired the rights to Patricia Cornwell's Kay Scarpetta novels for a new television series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. There is already a search for a showrunner and a cast underway, so this one is going to kick into high gear fast. The novels "revolve around Scarpetta, a forensic pathologist". Curtis will produce the series under her Comet banner. They have a deal in place for film and TV through Blumhouse. There are no plans for her to appear on the show as of this time.

Moms Across The World Rejoice At This Scarpetta News

"We are so honored to be partnering with one of the most successful authors in history in Patricia Cornwell," said McCumber. "Kay Scarpetta has been a much sought-after character, for a long time, and we are excited to finally bring her to life on television. We are also grateful to Jamie Lee Curtis for connecting the Blumhouse team to Patricia, and to Patricia for trusting us with her iconic creation."

"I've had the honor and pleasure of knowing Jamie for a number of years, and have come to respect her hugely as an artist and a stellar human being. Blumhouse is a creative force of nature, and I'm confident that Scarpetta is going to make it to the screen in a fantastic way," said Cornwell. "To say I'm thrilled is an understatement, and I have no doubt my readers will feel the same!"

With over 120 million copies sold of the Scarpetta novels combined, this sure seems like a home run. My guess is that this feels like a USA/Peacock show, and Blumhouse already has a relationship there. My mom has been reading these novels since they started, as I am guessing a lot of yours have as well, so they will be quite excited about this news. More as we learn it.

