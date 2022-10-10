Bo Dallas Is Reportedly Set To Return To WWE "Very Soon"

Since Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan took over WWE as CEOS and Paul "Triple H" Levesque correspondingly took over the company's creative and personnel decisions going forward in the wake of longtime Chairman Vince McMahon's retirement this past July, the company has seen an uptick in not only fan response, but in interest from wrestlers around the industry in returning to the WWE. Now, with the incredibly successful return of Bray Wyatt at this past Saturday night's Extreme Rules Premium Live Event on Peacock, it appears Wyatt's real-life brother and former NXT and WWE superstar Bo Dallas is set to make his WWE return in the very near future.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Bo Dallas is all set to make his return to WWE and that we should be seeing said return "very soon." Dallas (real name Taylor Rotunda) was released by WWE in April of 2021, ending his 13-year run with the company that started in 2008 when a then 18-year-old Dallas debuted for the then developmental promotion for WWE, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). Now at only 32 years old, Dallas is still plenty young and could have many years ahead of him in the ring, so this is a good get for WWE.

But why would Bo Dallas return to the company that dumped him? There are two factors: Triple H and Dallas' family. Triple H clearly saw something in Dallas, as he was a three-time FCW Florida Heavyweight Champion and NXT Champion and was a heavily-featured star in his time on NXT. He showed similar devotion to his character as his brother Bray Wyatt always has and that impressed Triple H.

The problem? Working for Vince McMahon on the main roster, who never saw the same potential in Dallas. With Triple H now running the show, it now looks more ideal for Dallas to be able to show what he's capable of in an environment that welcomes and rewards creativity from the wrestlers. Speaking of Bray Wyatt, that would be Bo Dallas' other motivation as with his brother now back in the company and his longtime girlfriend Liv Morgan (whom he owns and operates a farm with) currently a star on SmackDown, it seems like a comfortable place to be with his loved ones around him every day.

We don't quite know when or how (or as who) Bo Dallas will make his WWE return, but it's apparently coming very soon. Could it be this week? Could it be as a new member of the Wyatt Family? We shall see, and hopefully it works so we can all "Bo-Leave."