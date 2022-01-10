Bob Saget Death Shows "No Evidence of Drug Use or Foul Play": Autopsy

On Sunday evening, reports first surfaced that Full House & America's Funniest Home Videos star Bob Saget had passed away at the age of 65, later confirmed in a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Receiving a call from the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, after hotel security found Saget in his room, the Sheriff's Department and fire department would pronounce the comedian/actor dead at the scene but little else was known at the time. Now, Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Florida's Orange and Osceola Counties, has issued a statement confirming that an autopsy was performed this morning that there was no evidence of drug use or foul play. "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play. The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget's loved ones during this difficult time," read Stephany's statement.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," posted the Orange County Sheriff's Office in a tweet on Sunday when news first broke. Here's a look at Saget's Instagram post from early on Sunday, thanking the crowd at the Jacksonville show from the night before and promoting his upcoming tour dates:

Originally landing the role he would best be known for, Saget would begin playing Danny Tanner on Full House in 1987 and continuing in the role for nearly a decade, wrapping his run on the original series in 1995. Saget was joined by John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, and Lori Loughlin. He would go on to reprise the role for Netflix's revival Fuller House, which ran for four years before ending its run in 2020. But Saget was also known for his reality show work, hosting America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997 (hosting it while also working on Full House, pretty much cementing him as a familiar face in millions of homes).

But there was so much more to Saget's humor than just family fare. Saget's stand-up comedy was about as far from Danny Tanner and cute kitten videos as you can find, and it was his ability to be successful in both worlds that earned him the respect of many of his peers. For a perfect example of this, look no further than Comedy Central's 2008 roast of the actor/comedian, which opened up many fans' eyes to another side of the man's talents. Saget would also go on to appear as an exaggerated version of himself on HBO's Entourage, served as the narrator's voice on CBS's How I Met Your Mother, a memorable turn in the Dave Chappelle-starring Half Baked, and more.