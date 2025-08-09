Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: boba fett, star wars

Boba Fett Star Morrison Doesn't Have High Hopes for Character's Return

Temuera Morrison (Chief of War) doesn't sound too hopeful about Lucasfilm's plans for Boba Fett, but he urges fans to keep up the pressure.

Article Summary Temuera Morrison remains uncertain about Boba Fett's return to the Star Wars universe.

He urges fans to contact Lucasfilm and demand more Boba Fett appearances in upcoming projects.

Boba Fett gained new prominence after The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett series.

No official updates yet on future Boba Fett projects or another season starring Morrison.

It's not a stretch to say most actors would love the opportunity to expand their signature role if given the chance. Temuera Morrison has not only played the memorable villain Jango Fett since 2002's Attack of the Clones, but has also played his son Boba in the current Star Wars canon. It's hard to argue that Boba Fett is probably the best thing to ever come out of that dreaded 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special. Initially voiced by Don Francks and later by Jason Gingreen and physically by Jeremy Bulloch in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back and 1983's Return of the Jedi, the character who had such little screen time as the one-time bounty hunter for Jabba the Hutt, gained popularity with regular appearances in video games, books, and comics culminating into his official return into the official Disney canon with The Mandalorian. While the Expanded Universe, now Legends, explained his escape from the Sarlacc pit, the TV series The Book of Boba Fett also depicted his escape to becoming a self-made daimyo and banning the spice trade in Tatooine. As far as any return goes, Morrison spoke at Tampa Bay Comic Convention on what progress has been made on the character's future.

Temuera Morrison Still Waiting on Lucasfilm Re Boba Fett Projects

When asked if Lucasfilm has plans for any future Boba Fett projects, Morrison was blunt, addressing his surviving predecessor, who played his younger counterpart in Clones. "No. I think we really have to treasure those moments now," the Chief of War star said (via Collider). "All of you need to send a fax, or a letter, or an email, to those powers that be at Lucasfilm. I'm sure they'd love to hear from everyone. Please give Daniel Logan and Temuera Morrison another chance and put them somewhere."

Jango is the source DNA for all the clone army the Republic uses to fight against the Separatists and their droid army during the events of Clones. The condition for his help is that he's left to have one to raise as his own, which became Boba. After Jango is killed in the First Battle of Genosis, it's revealed that Boba fell into the pirate and bounty hunting life in the Dave Filoni animated series The Clone Wars.

When we get to The Mandalorian, we see Boba returning, but without his helmet and armor, helping Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). We discover that after his harrowing escape from the Sarlacc pit during the events of The Book of Boba Fett, he passes out and his armor is stolen from him by Jawas, and later purchased by Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) in The Mandalorian second season premiere "Chapter 9: The Marshall." Boba would eventually reclaim his armor after Din gets Cobb to relinquish Boba's Mandalorian armor as an honorable thing to do to repay for Din's help, not to mention that it would go back to its "rightful owners," which was before Din knew who it belonged to.

Aside from finding a new purpose in life in The Book of Boba Fett, the title character played a major role in helping Din save his Foundling traveling partner Grogu in The Mandalorian season two finale "The Rescue" in Din's confrontation with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito ). Disney hasn't announced anything regarding the future of the Morrison and Ming-Na Wen-starred series. The only Star Wars live-action TV shows currently active are the second season of Ahoska and the film spinoff The Mandalorian & Grogu. There hasn't been any traction on The Mandalorian season four.

