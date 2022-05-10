Bobby Lashley to Face Omos in Steel Cage on WWE Raw Next Week

The feud between Bobby Lashley and The Nigerian Giant Omos, against all better judgment, will continue next week when Lashley faces Omos inside a steel cage. Lashley challenged Omos to the match following a failed attempt to get his hands on MVP during a VIP Lounge segment on this week's WWE Raw. MVP joined with Omos when Lashley disrespected MVP by believing he has the charisma to succeed without MVP's guidance. To prove him wrong, MVP managed to find a wrestler with even less charisma to manage instead. Several arm-wrestling contests and terrible matches later, here we are.

From WWE.com:

Bobby Lashley locks himself inside of a steel cage with "The Nigerian Giant" Omos In his pursuit of MVP, The All Mighty intends to prove that he is just that as Bobby Lashley prepares to collide with "The Nigerian Giant" Omos inside of a steel cage. After Lashley's former manager turned his back on him to join Omos and cost the former WWE Champion his match at WrestleMania Backlash, The All Mighty is determined to get his hands on MVP and put him in The Hurt Lock. But to do that, he must first get past the 7-foot-3, 403-pound Omos. With the threat of further interference from MVP neutralized, can Lashley topple The Nigerian Giant or is he in for a world of hurt? Find out on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

Though a steel cage match is often the end of a feud, somehow, that doesn't seem likely to be the case here. Expect lots of interference despite the cage, and for Cedric Alexander to get involved so he can take an impressive bump in an attempt to save the segment, and expect all of this to somehow lead to Lashley getting his hands on MVP at Hell in a Cell.