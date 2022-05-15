Bobby Moynihan & Taran Killam Talk Nature Cat, Lightning Wolves & SNL

SNL alum Taran Killam and Bobby Moynihan are currently educating as well as entertaining kids in season 4 of Nature Cat. The show follows Fred (Killam), a house cat who dreams of exploring the outdoors, who turns into Nature Cat and seeks outdoor adventure. The only problem is Fred has no aptitude for nature. Joining Fred are his best friends Hal the Dog (Moynihan), Squeeks the Mouse (Kate McKinnon), and Daisy the Bunny (Kate Micucci), who come to life when the when their humans are away. Obsessed and dedicated to all things nature, the best friends focus on outdoor play and educating the audience in a fun, unassuming way about the beautiful world that's in everyone's own backyard. Created by Adam Rudman, David Rudman, and Todd Harnet the new Nature Cat escapades are part of PBS KIDS' "Explore the Outdoors" programming lineup, which aims to help "grow" kids and families' understanding of the environment and sustainability while inspiring time spent outdoors.

Killam, recognizable from past roles such as singing coach hell-bent on going to regionals Corey Radison on Community or Will Cooper from Single Parents, describes his approach to Nature Cat as a bit of a combination. "It's like if Roger Rabbit was doing an Errol Flynn impression… He doesn't say anything with less than three exclamation marks".

Moynihan, known as Panda on We Bare Bears, compares his approach to Nature Cat's Hal with Louie from Duck Tales, "For Louie, I always I wore a hoodie and I put my hands in my pockets because that's all he ever did. I'm so weird and I move too much. For Louie, I had to be mean and calm, but for Hal, I just go nuts in my closet. I shut the door and I go and sing for an hour and blast through a ton of episodes. It's more just pure fun. And now that Hal is starting to know that he's on a TV show, it's been super fun to just improvise and play around."

Recently, during a chat with Bleeding Cool promoting their roles on the PBS KIDS' adventure show, the former SNL co-stars reflected on their favorite guest hosts, the superheroes that inspired their youth, and their work on Moynihan's animated send-up of 80s children's adventure shows, Lightning Wolves.