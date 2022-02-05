Bob's Burgers: 10 Top Moments That Couldn't Make Us Love Louise More

FOX's Bob's Burgers has plenty of incredible moments with main characters, but sometimes you've got to give attention to one at a time and this time I'm talking about Louise Belcher. Voiced by the incredible Kristen Schaal, Louise has a tendency to have some of the most outlandish and hilarious moments in the series. Below are ten of my favorite Louise-centered moments from the series so far.

Louise & her taffy friend (S2 E01): A prohibition-era figure made of old taffy becomes an odd companion as navigating an old taffy factory becomes a hazard as it's about to be demolished.

Louise gets back her bunny ears (S3 E01): We first meet an archenemy in this episode of Bob's Burgers, who decides it's funny to snatch Louise's bunny ear hat and run off with it but that doesn't stop revenge.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bob's Burgers – Ear sy Rider– clip4 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFR_SB78QnM)

Louise's new manicure & pedicure (S3 E04): While the chaos of a mini kidnapping of the Belcher family on-board a suspicious cruise ship continues to test Bob's patience, Louise gets some insane and pointy new nails.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: How To Create A Distraction (It's Claws!!) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yebesZ9uTP4)

Louise doesn't like mother-bonding seminars (S3 E10): When she thought she was headed to a laser tag building but instead was brought to a seminar also attended by Logan and his mother, let's just say doomed from the start.

Louise reveals the Edison truth (S3 E16): Just like her, finding out Thomas Edison electrocuted an elephant to prove some dumb point was difficult to grasp, but her solution/science project does justice for Topsy.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Kids Meet The Strangest Librarian Ever | Season 3 Ep. 16 | BOB'S BURGERS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Myha_9mAFqk)

Louise & Boyz 4 Now (S3 E21): While begrudgingly tagging along with Tina to a pop boy band-style concert, the realization of how powerful crushes and puberty are becomes very apparent and hilarious.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Louise Has Her First Crush | Season 3 Ep. 21 | BOB'S BURGERS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Jq4IIZrHu8)

Louise attempts to avoid a slumber party (S4 E09): From the roasting of her fellow classmates to the introduction of the racoon king himself, Little King Trashmouth, this episode is an all-time favorite with too many moments to count.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Louise Is So Over The Sleepover | Season 4 Ep. 9 | BOB'S BURGERS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jIDOG9kGdjA)

Louise designs a chocolate heist (S4 E15): Thrilling and relatable for childhood memories of being kept out of older sections of places, it was a great inclusion of Regular Sized Rudy and Bean Bag.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Belchers Are Sent To The Back Of The Train | Season 4 Ep. 15 | BOB'S BURGERS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UY8vBMHFI5Y)

Louise thinking she can't be scared (S6 E03): A fun haunted house episode of Bob's Burgers that even had me guessing the whole time, I loved how creative and unique of an episode this was for Louise.

Louise's poo fears (S10 E20): An odd but incredibly real episode about public bathroom fears and honestly I'd want to go at home as well.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bob Tells Louise About His Middle School Dance | Season 10 Ep. 20 | BOB'S BURGERS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E69t4200LhU)