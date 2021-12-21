Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 10 Review: Flaws of a Broken Record

FOX's Bob's Burgers witnessed a frantic search for a classic record and Teddy's attempts at Secret Santa with Bob & Linda in the latest episode. If you prefer to watch before receiving any spoilers….turn back now, you've been spoiler-warned.

We've all got that family member that remains a little too loud during the holidays and it threatens any sanity left in the home, well Gene grabbed that title in the recent Bob's Burgers episode. The holiday embodiment of stores playing Christmas music as soon as they possibly can, Gene gets a little too sentimental with his favorite record and breaks it as he accidentally rolls onto it when waking up in his bed. I love the Belcher family reaction of concern mixed with intense relief at seeing the broken record…because, same. Honestly, I feel for Gene, mainly because it all reminds me of how many of us hold on to something in the holidays, from a tradition to an old decoration that pushes us into a jolly or seasonal mood. Having something so significant taken or lost can feel deeply upsetting, so while his character can be annoying about some things, this is one thing I can make more sense of.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Christmas Music Season Breaks | Season 12 Ep. 10 | BOB'S BURGERS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cveAeS_WAZk)

The Belcher family do a lot for one another, even among their jokes and misunderstandings about one another once in a while. Seeing them help recreate something they found so annoying, just so that Gene could experience that music tradition again in some form, was incredibly sweet. Besides relating greatly to Tina's struggle with wrapping presents, I could also relate to Gene not knowing how to react to the gift from his family. The cats and tiny mushroom people floating around mistletoe during Gene's imaginary talk with Percy was something out of a 70s holiday brain-trip. The gift Mort gave to Teddy, his cute personalized plaque, was probably one of my favorite parts of this episode. This episode of Bob's Burgers wasn't my favorite, it's hard after doing a handful of great ones with such a long run that it makes sense they can't all be winners. While it was a sweet episode, the focus on Gene so much in this season hasn't been my favorite. I hate to say that, because plenty of times I've loved parts of episodes focused on something he's involved in, for example, the episode "Work Hard Or Die Trying, Girl" which is a top favorite of mine. So while this was a good episode, it wasn't one I'd put into a list to watch again like others.

Episode Store & Van Titles: "It's A Wonderful Knife: Knife Store" "You Better Not Mouse, You Better Not Flies" "My Cousin Spinny" (the record store the kids visit)

Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 10 "Gene's Christmas Break" Review by Brittney Bender 7 / 10 FOX's Bob's Burgers brought the typical great dialogue and sense of humor to this holiday-themed episode, but it lacked true focus and it became more of an annoyance after a while. Credits Network FOX