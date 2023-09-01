Bodies Teaser, Images Preview Si Spencer Graphic Novel Series Adapt

Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bodies, netflix, preview, Si Spencer, teaser

Based on the late Si Spencer's DC Comics/Vertigo graphic novel and set for October 19th, here's a teaser and images for Netflix's Bodies.

Set to premiere next month as (we're assuming) part of the streaming service's "Netflix & Chills" Halloween season line-up, the eight-episode, time-twisted, thriller-mystery Bodies is technically a police procedural. But more like how David Lynch's ABC series Twin Peaks was a "police procedural" – this is definitely not "Law & Order"/Stabler & Benson territory. Based on the late Si Spencer's (Crisis, The Vinyl Underground) eight-issue DC Comics/Vertigo graphic novel series of the same name that ran from 2014 to 2015, the streaming series adaptation begins with a mind-blowing premise. Four detectives in four different timelines (1890, 1941, 2023 & 2053) investigate a body found on Longharvest Lane in London's East End. The twist? We're not talking about four separate victims stretched out over 150 years. It's the same body in four separate timelines. Stemming from showrunner, writer & executive producer Paul Tomalin (Torchwood, Shameless), here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier this week – followed by an official teaser:

The cast of Netflix's Bodies includes Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Charlie Whiteman, Shira Haas as Iris Maplewood, Amaka Okafor as Shahara Hasan, Kyle Soller as Alfred Hillinghead, Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix, and more. With the limited series set to hit the streaming service on October 19th, here's a look at the official teaser:

Based on the mind-bending graphic novel by Si Spencer, "Bodies" is a police procedural with a twist. When a body – the same body – is found on Longharvest Lane in London's East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each period must investigate. As connections are drawn across the decades, the detectives soon discover their investigations are linked, and an enigmatic political leader – Elias Mannix (Stephen Graham) – becomes increasingly central. Did he have a part to play in the murder? Or is something far more sinister at play? To solve the mystery, our four detectives must somehow collaborate and uncover a conspiracy spanning over 150 years.

Netflix's Bodies is executive-produced by writer & showrunner Tomalin and William Gould – with Susie Liggat producing. Danusia Samal also writes for the series, with Marco Kreuzpaintner and Haolu Wang directing.

