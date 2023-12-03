Bookie: Charlie Sheen, Jones Recreate Two and a Half Men Poker Scene

Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: Angus T. Jones, Bookie, charlie sheen, chuck lorre, jon cryer, max, Two And A Half Men

Turned out Chuck Lorre had an even bigger surprise up his sleeve when it came to his new Max series Bookie that we got another surprise from his CBS megahit Two and a Half Men in the premiere episode "Always Smell the Money." While fans were already tipped to Lorre's one-time star Charlie Sheen playing a fictional version of himself, we got a recreation of the classic poker scene featuring all the original actors in the 2003 "Pilot" episode of TAAHM, including Sheen's co-star Angus T. Jones, also playing a fictionalized version of himself.

In the original series, Sheen played Charlie Harper, a hedonistic jingle writer who must accommodate his brother Alan Harper (Jon Cryer) and his 10-year-old nephew Jake (Jones). Cryer was the only original cast member who stayed for all 262 episodes across 12 seasons, with Jones leaving after season 10 and Sheen fired after season eight following his public meltdown against Lorre. Sheen and Jones encounter Bookie's leads in Sebastian Maniscalco's Danny and Omar J. Dorsey's Ray tracking him down to a rehab facility hosting his game.

"Charlie and I were discussing recreating that poker scene. I said, 'Let me call Angus and see if he's game,' and the other guys in the pilot were also in 'Two and a Half Men' in that poker scene, and that was 21 years ago… It was just great being together with the two of them. It was a great day, and I got to direct the episode. I had a blast," Lorre told Extra. Cryer hasn't commented on the TAAHF reunion.

Bookie follows veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny (Maniscalco) as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business for good. Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts – all while making plenty of risky bets of his own. Sheen has a recurring guest starring role. The series, which also stars Andrea Anders and Maxim Swinton, streams on Max Thursdays.

