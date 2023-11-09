Posted in: Max, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Andrea Anders, Bookie, charlie sheen, chuck lorre, Jorge Garcia, max, Maxim Swinton, Nick Bakay, Omar J. Dorsey, preview, Sebastian Maniscalco, Vanessa Ferlito

Bookie: Max Trailer Previews Chuck Lorre, Charlie Sheen Reunion Series

Max released a trailer for the Sebastian Maniscalco-starring dark comedy Bookie from Chuck Lorre & Nick Bakay, teasing Charlie Sheen.

Article Summary Chuck Lorre & Nick Bakay's Max series 'Bookie' stars Sebastian Maniscalco.

Charlie Sheen's comeback is teased in the trailer for the dark comedy series.

The series focuses on the day-to-day dealings of a gritty LA bookie's fight against change.

'Bookie' gears up for premiere with an eight-episode inaugural season.

Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay have given up on subtlety and are going straight to the point in his new Max dark comedy Bookie that stars Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book, The Super Mario Bros Movie). The streamer released the series synopsis and trailer that not only features the players but reveals some surprises, including a first look at Charlie Sheen playing a fictionalized version of himself, marking his official return to the Lorre-verse after his infamous falling out on CBS' Two and a Half Men.

Bookie: Here's a Look…

Maniscalco plays Los Angeles bookie Danny as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business for good. Joining him on his journey is his best friend, former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts – all while making plenty of risky bets of his own. Full of relatable mishaps, the series chronicles one man's journey to adapt to an ever-changing world as he attempts to charm and con his way to the top.

Bookie comes from Warner Bros Television and executive produced by Maniscalco, Judi Marmel, and Andy Tennant, who directed multiple episodes. The series also stars Dorsey (Queen Sugar, Power Book III: Raising Kanan), Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans, Graceland), Garcia (Condor's Nest, The Munsters), Andrea Anders (Ted Lasso, Young Sheldon), and Maxim Swinton (Fleishman Is in Trouble, Raymond & Ray). When it came to reuniting with Sheen, "I loved working with Charlie on 'Two and a Half Men.' We did 170 episodes together before it all fell apart," Lorre told Variety. "And more often than not, we had a good time. Assuming he's in a good place, I'm in a good place." The eight-episode season of Bookie premieres with its first two on November 30 and releases two weekly episodes until its season finale on December 21.

