Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Batman: Caped Crusader

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Offers "Very Different" Take on Joker

Batman: Caped Crusader co-showrunner James Tucker discussed how Season 2 will offer a take on the Joker that fans haven't seen before.

Article Summary Season 2 of Batman: Caped Crusader will introduce a very different version of the Joker to fans.

Co-showrunner James Tucker teases a Joker inspired by deep comic lore, distinct from past TV and film versions.

Longtime Batman comic readers may recognize this Joker, while newer fans can expect something totally fresh.

Acclaimed writer J.M. DeMatteis has penned an episode for the upcoming season, adding to the excitement.

It's been a while since we last checked in on how things were going with the second season of EPs Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Ed Brubaker, and Sam Register's Batman: Caped Crusader. But thanks to co-showrunner James Tucker, we've got an exciting update to pass along – especially for all of you Joker fans out there. After being teased during the first season, the Clown Prince of Crime will be unleashed on Gotham in Season 2 – but Tucker made it clear that it won't be a version of the Joker that you've seen or heard before.

"I think it'll be a new take on the Joker for people who only know of… If Joker begins with Mark Hamill and Jack Nicholson, this take on the Joker will be very different for them," Tucker shared with The Direct. "But for people who've read comics for a long, long, long, long time, it won't be. I think some people will recognize it and go, 'Oh, I see what they're doing.' And other people will go, 'Wow, this is different.' But, I think it's all Joker," he added.

In his Summer 2025 Newsletter under the subheading "Gotham Bound," writer J.M. DeMatteis shared that he had written an episode for the second season. "The second season of Amazon's 'Batman: Caped Crusader' is coming soon and I'm delighted to have contributed an episode to this terrific new interpretation of the Dark Knight mythos. (And, no, much as I'd love to, I can't reveal anything about the episode.) Here's hoping there's more Cape to come!" DeMatteis wrote.

Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader is set in Gotham City, about as corrupt of a city as you'll find – where criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. That's where wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne comes in – taking his tragic childhood pain and using it to become something both more and less than human – The Batman. Though his one-man crusade for justice will earn him some unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, it isn't long before his heroic actions are met with some very deadly and unexpected not-so-heroic reactions.

The cast for the animated series includes Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country) as Harley Quinn, Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets) as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, and Diedrich Bader (Office Space) as Harvey Dent/Two-Face. In addition, the cast includes Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, McKenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens. The animated series is based on characters from DC and is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!