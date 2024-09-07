Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Bosch, bosch: legacy

Bosch: Legacy: Madison Lintz Posts on "10 Beautiful Years" as Maddie

With the series ending in March 2025 with Season 3, Bosch: Legacy star Madison Lintz posted about her "10 beautiful years" playing Maddie.

On Friday, the news came down that Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy would be ending its run beginning March 2025 with its third season, with Maggie Q's Det. Renée Ballard set to continue Michael Connelly's live-action "Bosch-verse." Shortly after the news hit, we heard from both the bestselling author and Welliver – both sharing their love and appreciation for the team that brought to "Bosch" shows to life and to the fans who kept it on their screens. Now, Madison Lintz has checked in on social media to share how it feels wrapping up her run as Madeline "Maddie" Bosch after "10 beautiful years."

"Dear Maddie," Lintz began the caption, formatting it as a note to her on-screen alter-ego. "Would you look at us now, look at how far we have come. And we did it together, we grew up together. I am the person I am because I had the honor of playing you for 10 beautiful years. It's been a crazy ride. I hope I did you justice. I would like to thank you, the days I got to be you gave me a strength and a confidence I did not know I had within me. The days I got to be Maddie Bosch will be amongst my favorite days of my whole life, I will miss it with all my heart , and I will think of you often. Love, Madison," she continued – before adding, "Very excited for everyone to see the new and final season of Bosch Legacy, coming to Amazon Prime March of 2025."

Bosch: Legacy Universe: Renée Ballard Spinoff Gets Series Order

Back in November 2023, we learned that Prime Video had given a 10-episode green light to an "Untitled Renée Ballard Project" (with "Untitled J. Edgar Project" still reportedly in development). Connelly is set to executive produce via Hieronymus Pictures alongside Fabel Entertainment – with Michael Alaimo (The Closer, The Man Who Fell To Earth) & Kendall Sherwood (Major Crimes, Your Honor) set as co-showrunners. The third season finale of Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy will serve as a kind of "hand-off" to the spinoff series – with Jet Wilkinson directing the Bosch: Legacy Season 3 finale and the first two episodes of the Ballard series.

The Prime Video spinoff follows Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

The spinoff series stars Maggie Q, Courtney Taylor (Neon, Abbott Elementary), John Carroll Lynch (Big Sky, American Horror Story), Michael Mosley (The Calling), Rebecca Field (Shameless), Victoria Moroles (Never Have I Ever), Amy Hill (Mom), Ricardo Chavera, (Selena), Noah Bean (Nikita), Alain Uy (Power Book IV: Force), and Hector Hugo (Snowfall). The series will be executive-produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate executive produce on behalf of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ co-executive-producing. Jamie Boscardin Martin & Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers – with Theresa Snider co-executive-producing for Hieronymus Pictures.

