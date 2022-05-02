Bosch: Legacy Renewed for Season 2; Freevee Interested In Spinoffs

It appears ex-LAPD detective turned private investigator Hieronymous "Harry" Bosch (Titus Welliver) will be having some more time to establish his "Legacy," with Amazon's Freevee announcing that the adaptation of Michael Connelly's novels has been renewed for a second season (four days before its series premiere on May 6th). In addition, Co-Heads of Content & Programming Lauren Anderson & Ryan Pirozzi are making it clear that they see the Bosch universe growing in the near future. "We are ecstatic where we are creatively," Pirozzi said. Anderson added, "It's about doubling down on a franchise that has worked for a long time" because of the franchise's loyal fanbase. And because of the literary world that Connelly has created, Anderson definitely sees the potential for more. "We are absolutely exploring other partnerships with Michael Connelly because who wouldn't and why wouldn't you and so we're thrilled that we have Bosch and hopefully many other things to do with Michael in the future," she explained.

With the first season based loosely on bestselling author Connelly's The Wrong Side of Goodbye, the spinoff/sequel series also focuses on Bosch's rookie police officer daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) & his former enemy/expert lawyer Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers), who is making a major change in her life after surviving an assassination attempt. Now here's a look at the first season trailer for Bosch: Legacy, premiering its first four episodes on May 6 (with two new episodes available each Friday through May 27):

"Bosch: Legacy" follows former LAPD detective Harry Bosch as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator. His first job calls him to the estate of ailing billionaire Whitney Vance, where Bosch is tasked with finding Vance's only potential heir. Along the way, Bosch finds himself clashing with powerful figures who have a vested interest in the heir not being found. Researching the family tree, Bosch uncovers shocking revelations that span generations, all while billions of dollars remain on the line. Without the badge and a preference for old-school tactics, Bosch finds an invaluable resource in Maurice "Mo" Bassi (Stephen A. Chang, "Captain Marvel"), a tech-forward gadget whiz who shares Bosch's commitment to justice and fondness for smooth jazz. Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers), reeling from the mistrial of Carl Rogers, is determined to bring Rogers to justice. In an unlikely alliance, Chandler and Bosch team up to conquer Rogers. But he has a long list of enemies, including the Russian Bratva, who are growing impatient on a promise Rogers made them. Following in her father's footsteps, Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), a rookie patrol officer with the LAPD, is paired with Reina Vasquez (Denise Sanchez, "The Good Place"), a no-nonsense, hard-charging training officer. As Maddie patrols the streets of Los Angeles, she grapples with what kind of cop she wants to be. Her father—who continues to live by the code that everybody counts, or nobody counts—believes the issue is clear: Being a cop is either a mission or just a job.

Stephen A. Chang (Captain Marvel), Denise Sanchez (The Good Place), David Moses (Sanford and Son, Revenge), William Devane (Knots Landing, 24), Phil Morris (Seinfeld, Love That Girl), Kate Burton(Grey's Anatomy, Inventing Anna), Steven Flynn (JAG, The Practice), Aisha Kabia (Girl Meets World), Jai Rodriguez (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, How I Met Your Mother), Danielle Larracuente (Vida), and Michael Rose (Lovecraft Country, Days of Our Lives) join the series as recurring guest stars. Click here for character descriptions. Bosch: Legacy from Fabel Entertainment is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, Titus Welliver, and Zetna Fuentes. Fuentes (Bosch, Jane the Virgin, Shameless) directed the spinoff pilot.