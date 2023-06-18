Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Bosch, bosch: legacy, freevee, harry bosch, Michael Connelly, prime video

Bosch: Michael Connelly Honors Father's Day with Harry/Maddie Passage

In honor of Father's Day, bestselling Bosch author Michael Connelly shared a touching passage from Lost Light featuring Harry and Maddie.

The past few months have been filled with some pretty good news for fans of bestselling author Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch, with Freevee & Connelly's Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy already picked up for a third season. And let's not forget that we also have two spinoff series in development – making it pretty clear that Amazon is looking to leave the "Bosch" universe anytime soon. So for this update, we thought we would take a break from the small screen to share a beautiful passage from the ninth novel in the book series, 2003's Lost Light (the first novel after Harry's retirement from the LAPD at the end of City of Bones), that Connelly posted in honor of Father's Day. It's a touching moment between Harry and Maddie that I'm not even going to attempt to paraphrase because there's no way I could do it justice. But it's definitely worth a look…

Here's a look at Connelly sharing the touching excerpt in honor of Father's Day from Lost Light:

Bosch: Legacy Seasons 2 & 3 & Expanding Universe

Back in May, we learned that Bosch: Legacy had been officially renewed for a third season. In addition, we also had some serious additions to the Season 2 cast, with David Denman (Mare of Easttown), Patrick Brennan (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2), Rafael Cabrera (Too Old to Die Young), Bruce Davison (X–Men), Jessica Camacho (All Rise) and Guy Wilson (Angelyne) joining. During Season 2, Bosch (Welliver) and Chandler (Mimi Rogers) work together to seek out a killer who just might find them first. As a result of being kidnapped by a masked assailant, Maddie Bosch's (Madison Lintz) law enforcement career hangs in the balance. While they hunt for Maddie, the FBI scrutinizes Carl Rogers' murder and places Bosch and Chandler under suspicion. Denman is set as Kurt Dockweiler, with Brennan as David Foster, Davison as James Rafferty, Camacho as Jade Quinn, and Wilson as Det. Kevin Long.

Also returning for the second season are Jamie Hector (Det. Jerry Edgar), Stephen A. Chang (Maurice "Mo" Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), David Moses (Martin Rose), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Det. Joan Bennett), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. "Crate" Moore), Troy Evans (Det. "Barrel" Johnson), Jacqueline Pinol (Det. Julie Epinosa), Jacqueline Obradors (Christine Vega), DaJuan Johnson (Rondell Pierce), and David Marciano (Det. Brad Conniff).

Back in February, we learned that Amazon Studios and Connelly were going to be expanding the "Bosch" universe in a very big way. Of course, there's a second season of Bosch: Legacy on the way (possibly this fall). But now, fans can look also forward to spinoff series focused on Detective Jerry Edgar (with Jamie Hector finalizing a deal to reprise his role) as well as on Detective Renee Ballard, who has yet to appear in a "Bosch" television series. Stemming from Fabel Entertainment, Bosch: Legacy is executive produced by Connelly, Welliver, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, and Pieter Jan Brugge.

