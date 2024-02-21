Posted in: Amazon Studios, Books, Pop Culture, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Bosch, harry bosch, Michael Connelly, prime video, Renée Ballard

Bosch: Michael Connelly Shares Det. Renée Ballard/The Waiting Overview

Bosch Universe: Author Michael Connelly shared the overview for Det. Renée Ballard's return in the novel The Waiting (set for November 5th).

Article Summary Michael Connelly posted an overview for the Det. Renée Ballard novel The Waiting, releasing on November 5th.

The Waiting will be available in print, eBook, and audiobook with some familiar faces returning.

Renée Ballard's TV spinoff gets a 10-episode series order from Prime Video, featuring a cold case unit.

Behind-the-scenes Instagram posts confirmed the writers room on Prime Video's Renée Ballard series had wrapped.

As far as bestselling author Michael Connelly's "Bosch-verse" goes, things have been heating up big time for Det. Renée Ballard. Before being treated to some great news about the upcoming live-action series earlier this month (more on that in a minute), we learned that Ballard would be returning on November 5th in the new novel The Waiting (in print, eBook & audiobook) –with some familiar faces also on hand. Now, Connelly has shared the official overview of the novel – some important intel that we wanted to pass along to all of you…

Renée Ballard and the LAPD's Open-Unsolved Unit get a hot shot DNA connection between a recently arrested man and a serial rapist and murderer who went quiet twenty years ago. The arrested man is only twenty-three, so the genetic link must be familial. It is his father who was the Pillowcase Rapist, responsible for a five-year reign of terror in the city of angels. But when Ballard and her team move in on their suspect, they encounter a baffling web of secrets and legal hurdles. Meanwhile, Ballard's badge, gun, and ID are stolen—a theft she can't report without giving her enemies in the department the ammunition they need to end her career as a detective. She works the burglary alone, but her solo mission leads her into greater danger than she anticipates. She has no choice but to go outside the department for help, and that leads her to the door of Harry Bosch. Finally, Ballard takes on a new volunteer to the cold case unit. Bosch's daughter Maddie wants to supplement her work as a patrol officer on the night beat by investigating cases with Ballard. But Renée soon learns that Maddie has an ulterior motive for getting access to the city's library of lost souls.

Bosch Universe: Renée Ballard Spinoff Gets Prime Video Series Order

Back in November 2023, we learned that Prime Video had given a 10-episode green light to an "Untitled Renée Ballard Project" (with "Untitled J. Edgar Project" still reportedly in development). Connelly is set to executive produce via Hieronymus Pictures alongside Fabel Entertainment – with Michael Alaimo (The Closer, The Man Who Fell To Earth) & Kendall Sherwood (Major Crimes, Your Honor) set as co-showrunners. "It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partner for going on 10 years. This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of 'Bosch: Legacy.' Fans of the books will love it," shared Connelly when the news was first announced.

The Prime Video spinoff follows Detective Renée Ballard, who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, Sherwood announced that the writers' room had officially wrapped and that it was time to move on to "casting, prep, and production." "The writer's room for Ballard is officially wrapped! Next steps: casting, prep, and production. It's going to be a long road but this first leg was a damn DELIGHT. The writers you see here are proof that talent and kindness CAN co-exist. I'm overrun with gratitude for them, for [Michael Connelly], and for the best partner Michael Alaimo. Y'all get ready for Renee Ballard," Sherwood wrote as the caption to her Instagram post – including a look at the writers' room and Alaimo (followed by Connelly reposting Sherwood's news):

The series will be executive-produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate executive-produce on behalf of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ co-executive-producing. Jamie Boscardin Martin & Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers – with Theresa Snider co-executive-producing for Hieronymus Pictures.

