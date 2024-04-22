Posted in: Books, Dungeons & Dragons, Pop Culture | Tagged: Dungeonmeister: Deck Of Many Drinks, Simon & Schuster

Dungeonmeister: Deck Of Many Drinks Arrives This May

Offering up a new way to bring drinks into your Dungeons & Dragons experience, Dungeonmeister: Deck Of Many Drinks arrives next month.

Article Summary Simon & Schuster announces the Dungeonmeister: Deck Of Many Drinks.

Deck features 50 RPG-inspired cocktails with in-game effects.

Compatible with 5E and various game systems for easy integration.

Includes unique recipes and thematic effects, like turning undead.

Simon & Schuster has revealed a brand new Dungeons & Dragons-themed card deck on the way with a drinking twist called Dungeonmeister: Deck Of Many Drinks. The latest in the Düngeonmeister Series, the authors Jef Aldrich and Jon Taylor have provided players with a unique twist on the popular game addition, The Deck of Many Things. This particular deck comes with customized RPG-inspired cocktails that are designed to change a character's skills, for better or worse, depending on the card drawn. You can use it in any 5E setting or any game system that incorporates the 5E model, with easy-to-understand information on each card. Plus, you now have a new cocktail to mix for that player if you so desire. We have more info below, as the deck will arrive on May 28, 2024.

Düngeonmeister: The Deck of Many Drinks adds a tasty new layer of adventure to your campaign. Serve up tabletop-themed cocktails and matching effects for an adventurous add-on that gives any game night an extra dash of excitement with this cocktail twist on the infamous in-game item The Deck of Many Things. Stir up your RPG session—and your cocktail game—with this interactive deck of tabletop role-play-themed drinks with potent in-game effects. Düngeonmeister: The Deck of Many Drinks lets gamers add some excitement to their game with 50 RPG-inspired cocktails, each paired with a related effect compatible with 5E and other systems. Players can draw a card at random to let chance decide their fate, then look up the drink recipe in the included booklet to mix up the cocktail. The drink's effect strikes the player's character as soon as they start to imbibe. Drinks include:

The tart and rejuvenating Healing Surge, which patches you up and gives you a second wind

The citrusy Giant Bee with its accompanying in-game melee weapon

The dark and smooth Turn Undead that actually (temporarily) turns you undead

And more!

