Truly Hard Seltzer Releases Truly Tequila Fiesta Pack

Truly Hard Seltzer has decided to give you a Summertime option for a party with their new Truly Tequila Fiesta Pack, available now.

Included are variety sodas, taco holders, spicy gummy worms, and more.

Tequila Soda flavors like Lime, Grapefruit, and Pineapple Guava.

Limited-time pack with 5% ABV, 110 calories, and gluten-free cans.

Boston Beer Company has released a new specialty pack for the summer tied to their Tequila Soda flavors, as the Truly Tequila Fiesta Pack is available. The company is basically marketing it in a clever way as they want you to try the drinks, but selling it more on the idea that it's a lot more fun trying them with friends, especially for Cinco de Mayo. So they made a special pack currently for sale for $25. In it, you'll get a variety pack of sodas, along with a pair of taco holders, some spicy gummy worms (not infused with the drink or alcoholic in any way, just spicy), and some pennant flags with their branding on it. We have the finer details about it below.

Truly Tequila Fiesta Pack

No one is quite sure where the famous story of a "tequila worm" really came from, but we do know this much: you won't find it at the bottom of your Truly Tequila Soda can made with premium Tequila Blanco and real fruit juice. Or… could you? This Truly Tequila Soda Fiesta Pack is a party on the go and has everything one needs to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and beyond. The limited-time pack is inclusive of five party essentials:

Truly Tequila Soda (one can of each flavor)

Truly Chamoy Gummy Worms

Truly Taco Holders

Truly Pennant Flags

Truly Tequila Soda stickers

Following its well-received regional rollout in 2023, Truly Tequila Soda is now set to capture hearts and tastebuds nationwide. Truly fans can instantly unlock vacation vibes no matter the occasion with four delicious flavors. Packaged in sleek 12 oz. slim cans wrapped with refreshing fruit and bright, eye-catching graphics, each flavor is crafted to offer a light, refreshing taste experience with 5% ABV and 110 calories while naturally gluten-free. The Truly Tequila Soda lineup has something for everyone with a mix of classic flavors like Lime and Grapefruit and fresh twists like Watermelon and Pineapple Guava.

