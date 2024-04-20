Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: fortnight, Post Malone, taylor swift, The Tortured Poets Department., youtube

Post Malone Thanks Taylor Swift for "Fortnight" in Heartfelt Post

Post Malone's heartfelt message thanked Taylor Swift for letting him join her on "Fortnight": "I am floored by your heart and your mind."

Ever since Taylor Swift dropped her double album The Tortured Poets Department / The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, fans have been treated to a slew of lyric music videos as well as a personal video from Swift taking the #ForAFortnightChallenge. But it was Swift's team-up with Post Malone on "Fortnight" that we were really looking forward to hearing – and it was everything that we expected from the two musical titans and more. When the double album first dropped, we were treated to the audio track release of the song – with the Ethan Hawke & Josh Charles-guest-starring official music video dropping the next day. Now, Malone has taken to social media to let Swift know that "I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey."

"It's once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey 🥹 I love you so much. Thank you, Tay 💕," Malone shared as the caption to his Instagram post, including an image of the two together:

And here's a look back at what Swift and Malone had to share on social media about the single & music video when the latter was released on Friday:

"The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions, and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time – one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure. This period of the author's life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it," Swift wrote as the caption to her Instagram post when the album went live and the audio-video for "Fortnight" hit. "And then all that's left behind is the tortured poetry."

"Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don't know if I've ever told you that. I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift shared during her acceptance speech for winning the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It's called 'The Tortured Poets Department.' I'm going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!"

