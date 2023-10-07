Posted in: Amazon Studios, Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Bosch, bosch: legacy, freevee, Michael Connelly, netflix, The Lincoln Lawyer

Bosch Universe/Resurrection Walk: Michael Connelly on New Case, Client

Bestselling author Michael Connelly discusses Mickey Haller's new client in Resurrection Walk and the case facing Haller and Harry Bosch.

With a little less than two weeks to go until the second season of Amazon's Freevee and bestselling author Michael Connelly's Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy hits our screens, we have a very cool update on how things are going in the literary universe. Last month, Connelly put the word out about the Resurrection Walk Book Club in support of the November 7th release of the novel. And it has all the makings of being something epic, as "The Lincoln Lawyer's" Mickey Haller teams with his half-brother, retired LAPD Detective Harry Bosch, to prove that a woman was wrongfully convicted of killing her husband. Once you sign up, you'll get access to preview videos from Connelly, a chance to check out an audiobook excerpt read by Welliver & Peter Giles, and a lot more – and it's free! But just in case you need a little more convincing…

In the latest video, Connelly offers some important insight into Mickey's new client, Lucinda Sanz, and how, while Mickey's focus will be on proving Lucinda's innocence, Harry's detective instincts have him looking to answer "whodunit?"

On December 5th (8 pm ET/5 pm PT), Connelly and his editor, Asya Muchnick, will host an intimate conversation about the newly-released novel via Crowdcast. Over the course of The Book Club event, the two discuss the process of writing & editing the work, how the characters developed & the plot twists, and what the future could hold. In addition, Connelly and Muchnick will take some previously submitted questions from Book Club members (with the event being recorded for members to screen later if they're unable to watch it live). Here's a look at Connelly offering more details about both the club and the conversation with Muchnick – and for more details & to sign up, make sure to head on over to the main site:

Here's a look back at the teaser for Bosch: Legacy Season 2 – with the Amazon Freevee series set to make a two-episode return on October 20th:

Bosch: Legacy Seasons 2 & 3 & Expanding Universe

Back in May, we learned that Bosch: Legacy had been officially renewed for a third season. In addition, we also had some serious additions to the Season 2 cast, with David Denman (Mare of Easttown), Patrick Brennan (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2), Rafael Cabrera (Too Old to Die Young), Bruce Davison (X–Men), Jessica Camacho (All Rise), Guy Wilson (Angelyne), and Anthony Michael Hall (The Dead Zone) joining. During Season 2, Bosch (Welliver) and Chandler (Mimi Rogers) work together to seek out a killer who just might find them first. As a result of being kidnapped by a masked assailant, Maddie Bosch's (Madison Lintz) law enforcement career hangs in the balance. While they hunt for Maddie, the FBI scrutinizes Carl Rogers' murder and places Bosch and Chandler under suspicion. Denman is set as Kurt Dockweiler, with Brennan as David Foster, Davison as James Rafferty, Camacho as Jade Quinn, Wilson as Det. Kevin Long, and Hall as Special Agent Will Barron.

Also returning for the second season are Jamie Hector (Det. Jerry Edgar), Stephen A. Chang (Maurice "Mo" Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), David Moses (Martin Rose), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Det. Joan Bennett), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. "Crate" Moore), Troy Evans (Det. "Barrel" Johnson), Jacqueline Pinol (Det. Julie Epinosa), Jacqueline Obradors (Christine Vega), DaJuan Johnson (Rondell Pierce), and David Marciano (Det. Brad Conniff).

In February, we learned that Amazon Studios and Connelly were going to be expanding the "Bosch" universe in a very big way. Of course, there's a second season of Bosch: Legacy on the way (possibly this fall). But now, fans can look also forward to spinoff series focused on Detective Jerry Edgar (with Jamie Hector finalizing a deal to reprise his role) as well as on Detective Renee Ballard, who has yet to appear in a "Bosch" television series. Stemming from Fabel Entertainment, Bosch: Legacy is executive produced by Connelly, Welliver, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, and Pieter Jan Brugge.

