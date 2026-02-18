Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: blue bloods, boston blue

Boston Blue Returns: Check Out a Sneak Peek at S01E10: "Hard Truths"

Returning on Feb. 27th, here's a sneak peek at CBS's Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue S01E10: "Hard Truths."

CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Boston Blue is only a little more than a week away from returning, which makes today as good a day as any for a sneak peek at what's to come for the Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring "Blue Bloods" spinoff. We've just added a sneak peek to the official overview and image gallery for February 27th's S01E10: "Hard Truths." In addition, we have an official overview and image gallery for March 6th's S01E11: "Family Secrets" – and all of that is waiting for you below:

Boston Blue S01E10: "Hard Truths" & S01E11: "Family Secrets" Previews

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 10: "Hard Truths" – Following the release of Ben's killer from prison, Jonah continues to struggle with anger and grief, confronting the killer and putting family bonds to the test, and Mae and Sarah face painful truths that could change everything. Meanwhile, Danny and Lena take on a high-stakes case that uncovers deep-rooted secrets and forces unlikely alliances. Directed by Jason Hellmann, with a story by Jamila Daniel.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 11: "Family Secrets" – Danny and Lena race to stop a string of violent crimes before the situation spirals out of control, while Sarah's plans for a family outing take an unexpected turn. At the same time, Jonah and Sean chase a case with surprising twists, and Mae receives an invitation that could change everything. Directed by Sudz Sutherland, with a story by Pam Veasey.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

