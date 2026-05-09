Posted in: TV | Tagged: boy meets world, David Kendall

Boy Meets World Cast Pays Tribute to Writer & Director David Kendall

Boy Meets World cast members Will Friedle, Rider Strong, and Danielle Fishel honored writer/director David Kendall, who passed away in May.

Article Summary Boy Meets World stars Will Friedle, Rider Strong, and Danielle Fishel paid tribute to writer-director David Kendall.

The Pod Meets World hosts honored Kendall after his death on May 2, calling him a vital part of their family.

Their statement praised David Kendall’s major Boy Meets World impact, especially as showrunner during Seasons 2 and 3.

Beyond Boy Meets World, Kendall built a 40-year TV career with credits including Growing Pains and Hannah Montana.

The cast of the show Boy Meets World paid tribute to one of the people instrumental in the show's success, as writer, director, and executive producer David Kendall passed away on May 2, 2026. The three members of the show Pod Meets World, Will Friedle (Eric Mattew), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), and Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), all took a moment to post a special tribute to Kendall on Instagram,

The Boy Meets World Cast Pays Tribute to David Kendall

"To say that David Kendall was instrumental in the creation of Boy Meets World would be an understatement. He directed, wrote and executive produced our show, but also helped mold some of TV's most memorable sitcoms, from Growing Pains to Hannah Montana. In addition to helping develop Danielle, Will & Rider's young creative voices (both as a co-worker and later mentor), he worked with stars like Austin Butler, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus and the Jonas brothers in the early stages of their careers," read the Instagram post honoring Kendall.

"We are devastated to lose such an important person in our lives, both professionally and personally. We all kept in touch with David over the past 30 years, and are honored that we were able to share his incredible personality with our Pod Meets World listeners. We have lost a vital piece of our family – but we ask that the next time you watch the show, especially Seasons 2 & 3 (when he served as Showrunner), you think of our beloved Kendall. We love you, David. Rest in peace. No notes."

Aside from Boy Meets World, Kendall worked on several shows over the course of his 40-year career, including Growing Pains, Smart Guy, Hannah Montana, Zoey 101, iCarly, Victorious, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, Big Time Rush, Imagination Movers, Melissa & Joey, and The Really Loud House, as well as films Dirty Deeds, The New Guy, and Revenge of the Bridemaids. Details of his passing have not been made public; he was 68.

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