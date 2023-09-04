Posted in: AMC, FX, Netflix, TV | Tagged: aaron paul, always sunny, amc, breaking bad, netflix

Breaking Bad Residuals: Aaron Paul Doesn't "Get a Piece from Netflix"

If you think he's seeing any residuals from Netflix streaming the series, Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul sets the record straight - he's not.

It's not like Breaking Bad icons Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul needed any more pop culture street cred in our book, what with them being major players in what might be the best series franchise in television history (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, & El Camino). But seeing the duo playing twisted versions of themselves during the most recent season of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia was a "perfect storm" of television greatness. So that's why it sucks to have to burst the bubbles of a lot of fans out there but in the midst of ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes that don't look to be ending anytime soon? It's important for folks to understand how folks like Cranston, Paul, and others aren't making a dime off of the streaming success shows like Breaking Bad have on Netflix.

"I don't get a piece from Netflix on 'Breaking Bad,' to be totally honest, and that's insane to me. I think a lot of these streamers know that they have been getting away with not paying people a fair wage, and now it's time to pony up," Paul revealed during a SAG-AFTRA/WGA "reunion" picket outside of Sony. Here's a look at some of the footage from the union event:

The Gang Inspires Aaron Paul to Try More Comedy & More

In a profile interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paul discussed what it was like for him and Cranston to play twisted versions of themselves in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E05: "Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab" (directed by Megan Ganz and written by McElhenney, Howerton & Day), how much he loves The Gang over at the long-running sitcom, and how he's feeling inspired to try more comedy because of the experience:

Paul on Joining The Gang for Season 16 & How the Episode Came Together: "It was so much fun. I just loved that whole crew over there. I've known them for so many years, and what a dream, really. I have so much respect for that entire company over there, and I actually pitched Rob [McElhenney] and Glenn [Howerton] the idea of Bryan [Cranston] and I coming into Philly to do a Dos Hombres tour, and somehow we connect. Maybe we would stumble into their bar, and chaos is created, and that's sort of what we did. So they came up with this idea, they threw the script at us, and we were super excited to jump on board.

Paul on The Gang Inspiring Him to Do More Comedy: "Doing that [It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia] was just something for us to have a lot of fun with, and they shoot an entire episode in three days. When I got to set, and we started doing it, I quickly realized that I need to do more comedy. I really do because that set is so fun. Everyone was laughing and having such a great time. I wasn't in a corner torturing myself and trying to get into a proper headspace for a traumatic scene I'm about to tackle. So, we had such a great time doing it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!