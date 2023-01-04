Breaking Bad: This Super Bowl, Bryan Cranston Is The One Who Pops

We learned a few months back that we already had a very good reason to check out the NFL & FOX's Super Bowl LVII this February when the news hit that Rihanna would be performing during the halftime show. Now, thanks to our obsession with Vince Gilligan's and Peter Gould's Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul/"El Camino" universe obsession, we have a second reason to tune in. Following up on a shadowy tease from December that didn't leave a lot to the imagination, we have a first-look image of Bryan Cranston's return as Walter White, aka Heisenberg, for a Super Bowl ad for Frito-Lay's PopCorners snack chips. Why does this make sense? Because after a couple of white cheddar chips, you can quench your thirst with a shot or two of Cranston & Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul's mezcal, Dos Hombres.

Here's a look at the official image reveal via PopCorners' & Cranston's Twitter accounts, with more to come (we're sure, right?) between now and February 12, 2023:

"I can definitely imagine revisiting it. Selfishly, I'd like to do so to keep this thing going," Gilligan revealed during an interview last year with Rolling Stone. But before folks start hitting social media looking for when the next spinoff will hit their screens? Relax because if Gilligan does return, it won't be anytime soon. "But without naming any names, I look around at some of the worlds, the universes, the stories that I love, whether they're on TV or in the movies. And I think there's a certain point, and it's hard to define, where you've done too much in the same universe. Just leave it alone," Gilligan elaborated. "And some universes are much bigger and more elastic. Ours is a very small one, Albuquerque, New Mexico, versus some of these worlds and series of movies and TV shows. The main thing I'm scared of is becoming too much of a one-trick pony. Yes, I could do more with this universe. And maybe someday I will, especially if I fail at everything that comes next. Then I'll come crawling back. But right now, whether there's more room to grow or not — and there probably is — I feel like it's time to do something new."