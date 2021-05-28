Bridgerton Season 2: Charmed Star Rupert Evans Joins Cast As Edmund

So it's safe to say that it's been a pretty good two months for Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers's Netflix adaptation of Julia Quinn's "Bridgerton" novels. Last month saw some major second-season casting news as well a green light from the streaming service for two additional seasons. Moving over into May, fans learned that a limited series spinoff was on the way focusing on Queen Charlotte's backstory and featuring a young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury. Well, the hits keep on rolling on Friday when they learned that Rupert Evans (Charmed) will be joining the second season's cast as the Bridgerton siblings' late father, Edmund Bridgerton. Evans' Edmund is described as "a loving and devoted husband, whose true love match with Violet Bridgerton gave them eight perfect children. He's also an endlessly patient and kind father, who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life." Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton and his quest for love serve as one of the focuses for the new season (with this being Bridgerton, there are always a number of plates spinning).

"Bridgerton swept us off our feet," said Bela Bajaria, Netflix's head of global TV, as the series begins production this week- adding that it's the streaming service's intention "to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come." For Rhimes and Beers, the multi-season renewal is a blessing on a number of levels.

"Well, this is a complicated show to make," Beers explained. "Although it's period, it's an invented world in a lot of ways, with very subtle, relatable, modern aspects. To build that world up season after season takes a lot of preparation. Developmentally, it's amazing because you can start to plant flags as you go." For Rhimes, the two-season renewal opens more storyline possibilities. "Having come from a different model of making television—doing 24 episodes a season with Grey's Anatomy, for instance—the idea that you make eight episodes of something… It's great, but it also just felt like: That's it? We're just going to pull down all the sets?! We spent all that money and that's all we're going to do? The Midwest girl in me was like, But we've cut coupons! [Both women burst out laughing] When you have multiple season orders, it allows you to plan in a creative way, storytelling-wise. You can plan a long arc character, for instance," Rhimes revealed. "It's also great for the fans, because I think you invest in a show differently if you know there's more coming," Beers continued.

