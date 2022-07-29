My Hero Academia Season 5 OVAs Hitting Crunchyroll On August 1st

My Hero Academia Season 5 OVAs will be premiering on premiere anime streaming service Crunchyroll on Monday, August 1st at 8 am ET, or 5 am PT in both the original Japanese language with subtitles and dubbed version. The dubs include English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

You probably don't need to be reminded that My Hero Academia is arguably the best all-ages superhero manga and anime series in the world right now, but we'll do it anywhere. It's a gateway drug to the general for kids starting out who don't need to be bogged down by 100 years' worth of complicated continuity. And the creators, publishers, and anime producers know it.

"HLB" – HLB stands for "Hero League of Baseball" – it is a baseball league founded by pro-heroes who love baseball! It's game day! The last game of the HLB championship is between Gang Orca and Shishido's two rival agencies. They form a team ("Orcas" and "Lionels") to compete. In the world of HLB, there is no rule – using their quirks is, of course, accepted. However, just when the game is about to finish, they are interrupted by a villain. Who will be the winner of HLB!?

"Laugh! As If You Are in Hell" – Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki participate in an internship under the No.1 hero, Endeavor's agency. One of their tasks these days is to find a villain ("Smiley") who draws doodles in the city. However, since the urgency is so low, they let other pro-heroes solve this case. One day, Smiley draws a doodle on Endeavor's house! Being furious, Endeavor himself and the 1-A trio go out to get the villain. However, Smiley's quirk turns out to be something ridiculous but powerful… It is to make anyone who looks into his eyes laugh hysterically! Can the team capture the villain and stop laughing!?

The OVAs were directed by Kenji Nagasaki and written by Kohei Horikoshi, who have worked together on "My Hero Academia," My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, and My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. My Hero Academia Season 5 OVA's premiere on Crunchyroll on Monday, August 1st.