Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: bridgerton, julia quinn

Bridgerton Stars Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha Read From Julia Quinn's Novel

Check out Bridgerton stars Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha reading an excerpt from bestselling author Julia Quinn's An Offer From a Gentleman.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with the upcoming fourth season of Showrunner Jess Brownell and Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton, fans were being treated to a mini image gallery of leads Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek, aka the "Lady in Silver") over in England for the start of production. Now, fans are getting an even better chance to see the duo in action, with Netflix releasing a look at Thompson and Ha reading an excerpt from bestselling author Julia Quinn's An Offer From a Gentleman, the third book in the 'Bridgerton' novel series and the work that will serve as the basis for the fourth season.

Here's a look at Thompson and Ha offering fans just a small tease for what's to come with Season 4:

The fourth season of the hit Netflix series stars Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), and Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling).

Joining them are Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), and Polly Walker (Portia Featherington).

In addition, here's a look at the backstory on three major players joining the cast during the upcoming season:

Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung): Twice-married and twice-widowed, Araminta has two daughters debuting on the marriage mart this season, and she's feeling the pressure to get at least one of her girls married off. Fabulous, discerning, and blunt, Araminta does not respond well when anything — or anyone — threatens her standing in society.

Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao): Beautiful, vain, and eager to please her mother, Rosamund is Araminta's eldest daughter and most prized possession. Rosamund sets her sights on Benedict this social season. And, just like her mother, Rosamund is determined to get what she wants.

Posy Li (Isabella Wei): Rosamund's younger, kinder sister is also debuting this year. But Araminta rarely puts the spotlight on her second child. Posy's chatty, overly friendly demeanor often has her putting her foot in her mouth.

Jess Brownell serves as the showrunner and executive producer of the fourth season. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen all serve as executive producers. The streaming series is based on bestselling author Julia Quinn's novels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!