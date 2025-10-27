Brilliant Minds: Our S02E06: "The Doctor's Graveyard" Exclusive Look

We've got a Halloween-themed episode of NBC and series creator Michael Grassi's Zachary Quinto-starring Brilliant Minds haunting our screens tonight, and we have an exclusive look at what S02E06: "The Doctor's Graveyard" has to offer. While Dr. Wolf (Quinto) deals with a ghost from his past, Bronx General has a whole lot of strange things going on. Like, a patient who may have risen from the dead. And based on Bleeding Cool's exclusive clip below, it seems that Room 313 is definitely not the place you want to be if you're a patient this week. But Dr. Nichols (Teddy Sears) doesn't believe in curses – right?
Brilliant Minds Season 2 Episode 6: "The Doctor's Graveyard" Preview
Brilliant Minds Season 2 Episode 6: "The Doctor's Graveyard" – Dr. Wolf is haunted by a ghost from his past. A patient arrives at Bronx General who appears to have risen from the dead.
"The Doctor's Graveyard" Episode 206 — Pictured: Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf — (Photo by: Pief Weyman/NBC)
Inspired by world-famous author and neurologist Oliver Sacks, season two continues to follow Dr. Wolf and his team at Bronx General as they delve into medical mysteries of the mind. Ultimately, they come face-to-face with the question: Who deserves care? The series stars Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, Donna Murphy, John Clarence Stewart, Brian Altemus, and Al Calderon.
Michael Grassi serves as writer and executive producer. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Lee Toland Krieger, DeMane Davis, Jasmine Russ, Henrik Bastin, Jonathan Cavendish, Andy Serkis, and Shefali Malhoutra also executive produce. Berlanti Productions, Fabel Entertainment, The Imaginarium, Grassi Productions, and Tavala produce NBC's Brilliant Minds in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.