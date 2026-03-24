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Disney's $1B AI Deal Goes Bust as OpenAI Announces Sora Shutdown

Disney's three-year, $1 billion deal with OpenAI lasted only three months, with OpenAI announcing that it was shutting down its Sora app.

It was the game-changing announcement that would transform the entertainment industry as we know it. In December 2025, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger announced a three-year, $1 billion deal with OpenAI that would bring Mickey Mouse, Luke Skywalker, Spider-Man, and a whole lot of other familiar characters to OpenAI's generative AI app, Sora (currently at Sora 2). The deal would allow users of the app to create personalized fan videos using any of the IPs for which Disney currently holds rights (with some videos potentially streamed on Disney+). Disney would also be using OpenAI tech to generate new ideas and initiatives, and would have ChatGPT in place for its employees. Three months and a new CEO later, that deal is now dead – courtesy of OpenAI shutting down its Sora text-to-video app. How much of that $1 billion was spent before Sora's time of death was called remains to be seen. It will be interesting to see which direction new Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro takes regarding "The Mouse's" AI future.

"We're saying goodbye to the Sora app. To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you. What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing. We'll share more soon, including timelines for the app and API and details on preserving your work," the team behind the app shared in a social media post earlier today:

We're saying goodbye to the Sora app. To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you. What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing. We'll share more soon, including timelines for the app and API and details on… — Sora (@soraofficialapp) March 24, 2026 Show Full Tweet

"As the nascent AI field advances rapidly, we respect OpenAI's decision to exit the video generation business and to shift its priorities elsewhere," a rep from Disney offered when OpenAI's announcement dropped. "We appreciate the constructive collaboration between our teams and what we learned from it, and we will continue to engage with AI platforms to find new ways to meet fans where they are while responsibly embracing new technologies that respect IP and the rights of creators."

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