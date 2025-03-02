Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: sabrina carpenter, the brit awards

BRIT Awards: Sabrina Carpenter Performs "Espresso," "Bed Chem" (VIDEO)

Check out the official video of Sabrina Carpenter performing "Espresso" and "Bed Chem" during Saturday night's The BRIT Awards 2025.

By the time the credits rolled on Saturday night's Jack Whitehall-hosted 2025 BRIT Awards, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter had walked away with some serious hardware. For Charli XCX, the night would see her walk away with five awards – including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. Accepting via video, Roan would walk away with top honors for the Best International Song and for International Artist of the Year awards. After a performance that was further proof of why she's such a pop music powerhouse, Carpenter received the inaugural Global Success Award. Now, we're getting a chance to check out Carpenter's performance of "Espresso" and "Bed Chem" during the awards ceremony – and that's waiting for you above. Following that, check out some highlights of what the trio had to share during their respective acceptance speeches.

BRIT Awards: Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter Highlights

"I heard that ITV were complaining about my nipples. I feel like we're in the era of free the nipple though, right?" Charli XCX began her Artist of the Year acceptance speech, referring to reports that the broadcaster took issue with her sheer black dress. "They put the clap track on, cool. Thanks for being on my side," Charli XCX added after the audience applauded her opener. "I gotta say, I feel like I've always been an artist, but it really takes a whole team, and they're all sat at that table. So I just want to say thank you so much to the people who helped me make this record," she shared during another speech. "And thank you to all the artists out there who feel like they don't fit in but are brave enough to try and be rejected a million times. I share this with you. Thank you so much. Keep partying."

"I don't believe in bad art, but let's just say I had to write a lot of bad songs to get to the good ones. Artists deserve that freedom to write bad songs and to explore horrible concepts. … So we must continue to support these artists so they can find success on their own terms and have long careers," Roan shared during one of her two speeches. In the second, Roan added, "I dedicate this to trans artists, to drag queens, to fashion students, sex workers, and Sinéad O'Connor. Because all those people … have laid the groundwork for me to be here today. I did not give up because of them, and I will continue going because of them."

For Carpenter, it was about making sure that her fans in the U.K. know just how much she appreciates the love and support that they've shown her music. "In a very primarily tea-drinking country, you guys streamed the shit out of Espresso," Carpenter laughed. "And you've really understood my dry sense of humor because your sense of humor is so dry. So, I love y'all more than you even understand." You can check out Carpenter's acceptance speech below, along with the speeches that were released from Charli XCX and Roan:

