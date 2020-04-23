Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Lights Out Preview: All About Priorities

This week's episode of NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine needs to bring something as heavy as a blackout to keep up with the last episode's festivities. Holt (Andre Braugher) channeled his inner "John Wick" when his and Kevin's beloved Cheddar was kidnapped, giving us a chance to see what an unchecked, "roid rage"-like Holt would be like (it's not pretty). Meanwhile, Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) proved just how much they have in common on the competition level as they battle it out for a very expensive baby stroller. Terry (Terry Crews) and Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) saw their "bone broth" pain elixir future go up in smoke (and yes, you really did read that correctly). As we said, not exactly a quiet day in Central Park for The Nine-Nine.

Which brings us to the following previews for this week's episode "Lights Out," where it's all hands, feet, and various other body parts on deck for a Brooklyn-wide blackout. In the first clip, the precinct learns once again why it's never a good idea to ask Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) a question even when it's under the guise of wishing Amy the best on her maternity leave. Following that, The Nine-Nine goes into high alert when the blackout hits, with Scully and Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) showing everyone where their priorities are.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7, episode 13 "Lights Out": The entire squad is on high alert when a massive blackout hits Brooklyn. Written by Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici.

NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt, Dirk Blocker as Michael Hitchcock, and Joel McKinnon Miller as Norm Scully. Series creators Dan Goor and Mike Schur executive produce alongside David Miner and Luke Del Tredici. NBCUniversal Content Studios division Universal Television produces in association Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions, and 3 Arts Entertainment.