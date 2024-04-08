Posted in: Fox, NBC, TV | Tagged: Amy Fumero, andre braugher, andy samberg, brooklyn nine-nine, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, fox, Joe Lo Truglio, Joel McKinnon Miller, nbc, stephanie beatriz, terry crews

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star on Dinner Reunion, Honoring Andre Braugher

Stephanie Beatriz reflected on the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast reunion dinner, where they honored & shared stories about the late Andre Braugher.

Article Summary Stephanie Beatriz opens up about a touching Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast reunion dinner.

The dinner honored late star Andre Braugher, who portrayed Captain Holt.

Braugher's legacy celebrated through heartfelt stories and shared memories.

All main cast members gathered to reflect on their time with the beloved actor.

Few casts will ever be as tight as those of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but it's obvious any reunion won't be the same without the late Andre Braugher, who played Captain Raymond Holt on the Fox/NBC police procedural sitcom on all eight seasons from 2013-2021. The two-time Emmy winner garnered universal praise for playing against type as a dramatic actor in a comedy, not to mention a major positive LGBTQ figure on prime-time television. His co-star, Stephanie Beatriz, who played Det. Rosa Diaz in the Dan Goor and Michael Schur series, came out as bisexual, and it was also reflected in her character during the series' run. The actress opened up about the March cast reunion dinner during the Hulu on Disney+ launch event.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Stephanie Beatriz on Cast's Close Knit Nature

"We all love each other very dearly," Beatriz told People. "I'll never let those people go. They can try and get rid of me, but it's not going to happen." Braugher passed in December 2023 after a long private battle with lung cancer. The dinner, Beatriz says, gave "a chance for all of us to get together and make each other laugh, and it was also a chance to talk about Andre. It came up immediately, and then we put it away for a while, but at the end of the dinner, by the end, we were all just sharing stories about him and our memories of him. And he lives in our hearts forever and ever."

Also taking part in the reunion were Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Dirk Blocker, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, and Joel McKinnon Miller. Brooklyn Nine-Nine focused on the division known as the Nine-Nine, a ragtag group of misfit detectives at the NYPD led by overconfident Jake Peralta (Samberg); overachiever Amy Santiago (Fumero); influencer secretary Gina Linetti (Peretti); food connoisseur Charles Boyle (Truglio); father figure Terry Jeffords (Crews); lovable loaves and veterans Hitchcock (Blocker) and Scully (Miller); tough-as-nails and no-nonsense Rosa Diaz; and their by-the-book captain that eventually loosens up Holt.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!