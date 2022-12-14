Bruce Campbell on Wednesday Being Thing's "Evil Dead" Redemption Story

Bruce Campbell is always entertained by crossover ideas regardless of whether or not they can ever legally happen in the real world. We did have 2003's Freddy vs. Jason on the big screen and a Freddy vs. Jason vs. Ash in comic book form in 2007 from Wildstorm and Dynamite Entertainment. With Wednesday's release from Netflix, one fan put up a meme suggesting that Thing, Wednesday Addams's (Jenna Ortega) loyal sentient stitched hand, could conceivably be the reformed, evil, right hand of Ash (Campbell) from Evil Dead. The meme that splits side-by-side images of Thing resting on Wednesday's shoulder and Ash from Ash vs. Evil Dead is captioned, "It all makes sense now…" with the actor responding, "You said it, not me."

How Ash Lost His Right Hand & Thing's Origins on 'The Addams Family'

Ash cut his right hand off when it was possessed and corrupted by a deadite influence during the events of Evil Dead 2 (1987). While it's trying to kill him, Ash manages to trap the hand in a vice and cut it off with a chainsaw while miraculously not passing out from the excessive blood loss (and it's a lot of blood loss). At the same time, the hand was thought to have died being absent in the third film Army of Darkness (1994), before making its return in STARZ's spinoff sequel series. After trying to terrorize Ash again, it was able to manifest into another evil doppelganger before Ash Prime was able to put him down for good.

Thing was created during the original Addams Family comics by Charles Addams and later brought to life in the classic 1960s sitcom, becoming one of the franchise's most popular characters. Despite the advent of CG, Thing is still a practical effects character with an actor performing the hand motions along with creative camera angles in its live-action incarnations including the Netflix series.