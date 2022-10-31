Evil Dead Rise Posts First Photo As Halloween Treat

Evil Dead Rise was supposed to release around now on HBO Max, but the film has been given a vote of confidence by WB and will instead get a theatrical run starting on April 21, 2023. Today, as a Halloween treat, we have our first look at a Deadite from the film, courtesy of WB/New Line. Gabrielle Echols (Reminiscence), Morgan Davies (The End), and Nell Fisher (Splendid Isolation) star alongside Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan. Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell, and Robert Tapert are producing and have been very involved in the production. The film is directed by Lee Cronin. See the first photo below!

Evil Dead Rise Next Year

"In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable."

Here is what Campbell had to say about the film previously: "It's called Evil Dead Rises. Sam handpicked Lee – he did a cool movie called The Hole in the Ground. We're going to get that sucker out as soon as practical. From this point forward, they kind of have to stand on their own, which is fine. And liberating," says Campbell. "You could have different heroes, different heroines in this case. This ones gonna be a little more dynamic. We just want to keep the series current. And the mantra, really, is that our heroes and heroines are just regular people. That's what we're going to continue."

Evil Dead Rise will release in theaters on April 21, 2023.